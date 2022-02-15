ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Pandemic stress, screen time add to child obesity, expert says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Megan Talley, Ali Lanyon, Jocelina Joiner
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpOpU_0eF6392N00

( WHTM ) – With many schools teaching remotely during the pandemic, parents may have noticed that their kids have gained weight.

In fact, a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that youth between 2 and 19 gained weight nearly twice as fast during that time compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

How to start a conversation with your teen about dating violence

“Some of the main reasons for the change in these numbers and the alarming results have to do with the increase in screen time that children were experiencing during the pandemic, a change in their sleep habits, an explosion in their stress level, lack of exercise and disruption of routines,” said Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

According to the CDC, obesity affects over 1 in 6 children in the U.S. and causes risks to their long-term health and quality of life.

“The COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures, disrupted routines, increased stress, and less opportunity for physical activity and proper nutrition, leading to weight gain among children and adolescents,” the CDC stated in the September 2021 study, which examined 432,302 young people between those ages.

Albers said what the study suggests is not so much a concern about weight gain but the change in children’s habits during the pandemic.

Albers advises parents to be sure their children are getting enough sleep, aren’t eating in front of screens, have access to healthy foods and are staying active during the day.

California delays decision on lifting school mask mandate

It’s also important to avoid talking about weight or dieting since that could be triggering, and in some cases, lead to eating disorders.

“Check in with your child, see what their stress level is, could this be at the heart of some of what they’re eating? Help them to tune into their bodies and investigate when they’re really hungry or when they’re eating because they’re stressed, bored or anxious,” Albers said.

The CDC said the biggest weight increases were seen in people with pre-pandemic overweight or obesity and younger school-aged children.

Albers said the CDC study results aren’t unique to children, as many adults also experienced weight gain during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

What is California’s endemic SMARTER Plan?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California unveiled a COVID-19 endemic approach, the SMARTER Plan, announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday.  The SMARTER Plan emphasizes prevention for future surges over mandated masking and business shutdowns, and it’s the first adopted “endemic” plan in the nation. The latest COVID-19 plan came a day after the state’s indoor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Cases down, but experts say COVID-19 pandemic isn't over

With the peak of the Omicron surge in the rearview mirror, the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is dropping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says last week's seven-day moving average of daily new cases decreased nearly 43% compared with the previous week. But Mayo Clinic COVID-19 experts caution that the number of new COVID-19 cases is still significant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Cdc#Stress#Nutrition#Pandemic#Whtm#Cleveland Clinic
FOX40

California adopts nation’s first ‘endemic’ virus policy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates, a milestone nearly two years in the making that harkens to a return to a more normal existence. Newsom said […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

The Effects of Stress on the Modern Child

Early separation of parent and child imposes a biological stress response on infants. Sustained activation of the stress response can have enduring effects on learning and impulse control. Parental leave policies in the U.S. put the onus on mothers to compensate for their absence. What exactly happens to the body...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX40

Police detain multiple people after shooting victim dies in North Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple people were detained Wednesday night after police said a man was shot and killed in North Natomas. The Sacramento Police Department said just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Truxel Road, near Terracina Drive, for reports of a shooting. Police have not identified exactly where gunfire rang out Wednesday, but […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Newsday

Screen time has increased for kids during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic increase in screen time for children. Newsday spoke with a Long Island social worker and clinical psychologist to ask if this could potentially result in long-term adverse effects. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost; Jeff Bachner.
KIDS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
San Francisco Chronicle

Is it time for a second COVID booster shot? Not so fast, experts say

New research on the waning immunity of COVID boosters is prompting many people to wonder whether they should seek a second booster shot — a fourth dose for those who originally got Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Experts say there’s not enough data to recommend fourth shots for everyone, and that people who’ve had the normal course of vaccination plus a booster remain well protected against severe disease and death.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy