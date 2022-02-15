ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Pandemic stress, screen time add to child obesity, expert says

By Jocelina Joiner, Megan Talley, Ali Lanyon, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYcES_0eF635VT00

( WHTM ) – With many schools teaching remotely during the pandemic, parents may have noticed that their kids have gained weight.

In fact, a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that youth between 2 and 19 gained weight nearly twice as fast during that time compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

“Some of the main reasons for the change in these numbers and the alarming results have to do with the increase in screen time that children were experiencing during the pandemic, a change in their sleep habits, an explosion in their stress level, lack of exercise and disruption of routines,” said Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Study: Charleston in the top 10 best places to get married

According to the CDC, obesity affects over 1 in 6 children in the U.S. and causes risks to their long-term health and quality of life.

“The COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures, disrupted routines, increased stress, and less opportunity for physical activity and proper nutrition, leading to weight gain among children and adolescents,” the CDC stated in the September 2021 study, which examined 432,302 young people between those ages.

Albers said what the study suggests is not so much a concern about weight gain but the change in children’s habits during the pandemic.

Albers advises parents to be sure their children are getting enough sleep, aren’t eating in front of screens, have access to healthy foods and are staying active during the day.

It’s also important to avoid talking about weight or dieting since that could be triggering, and in some cases, lead to eating disorders.

“Check in with your child, see what their stress level is, could this be at the heart of some of what they’re eating? Help them to tune into their bodies and investigate when they’re really hungry or when they’re eating because they’re stressed, bored or anxious,” Albers said.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The CDC said the biggest weight increases were seen in people with pre-pandemic overweight or obesity and younger school-aged children.

Albers said the CDC study results aren’t unique to children, as many adults also experienced weight gain during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mibluesperspectives.com

How Can I Naturally Lower My Blood Pressure?

If left untreated, high blood pressure (hypertension) can put a person at risk of developing life-threatening conditions such as stroke, kidney failure or heart disease. High blood pressure has been called the “silent killer” because you may not have symptoms. More than 100 million adults suffer from high...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Harvard Health

The best bedtime for heart health?

People who fall asleep between 10 and 11 p.m. may be less likely to develop heart disease than those who start their slumber earlier or later, according to a new study. For the study, more than 88,000 people ages 45 to 79 wore devices on their wrists that tracked when they fell asleep and woke up for one week. They also completed assessments and questionnaires about their health and lifestyle habits. Researchers then tracked heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems in the participants for an average of 5.7 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Cdc#Stress#Nutrition#Pandemic#Whtm#Cleveland Clinic
The Independent

NICE approves revolutionary drug for obesity treatment

The National Institute for Health and Care and Excellence (NICE) has approved the use of a new drug to aid weight loss in people suffering from obesity.The watchdog has issued draft guidance on Tuesday 8 February recommending that adults who have at least one weight-related condition and a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or more, should be prescribed semaglutide as part of a weight-management plan.Semaglutide suppresses appetite by mimicking glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone which is usually released by the body after eating. The drug makes people feel full and thereby results in a decreased appetite and overall calorie intake.Semaglutide...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newsday

Screen time has increased for kids during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic increase in screen time for children. Newsday spoke with a Long Island social worker and clinical psychologist to ask if this could potentially result in long-term adverse effects. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost; Jeff Bachner.
KIDS
buffalonynews.net

Mental health experts tell how to manage stress

Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): We all go through stress in our lives, no matter how hard we try to avoid it. Now, a few mental health experts have given advice on how to manage stress amid the pandemic. As per Fox News, here are a few things you can...
MENTAL HEALTH
KPCW

Pandemic fatigue? Experts say there’s no shame in seeking help

COVID-19 has influenced nearly every aspect of daily life for almost two years. Experts say that has taken a serious toll on mental health, as more people without any history of anxiety or depression are now seeking professional help. Dr. Kristin Francis is a psychiatrist at the University of Utah’s...
UTAH STATE
KRGV

Heart Health: The facts and the myths

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone dies from heart disease every 36 seconds in the U.S. Globally, heart disease is a leading cause of death. The CDC says nearly half of Americans have one of the three key risk factors for heart disease, which are high blood pressure, unhealthy blood cholesterol levels or smoking.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

The Effects of Stress on the Modern Child

Early separation of parent and child imposes a biological stress response on infants. Sustained activation of the stress response can have enduring effects on learning and impulse control. Parental leave policies in the U.S. put the onus on mothers to compensate for their absence. What exactly happens to the body...
RELATIONSHIPS
KCBD

Pandemic Adds to Incidence of PTSD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Approximately one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder according to the American Psychiatric Association. Women are twice as likely to develop the condition as men. But other than that, it doesn’t matter what kind of job you have or even how old you are.
LUBBOCK, TX
countryliving.com

Drinking tea can relieve stress of pandemic, says new study

It's time to put the kettle on, because a new study has found drinking tea can help us get over the mental effects of the pandemic. According to research from the Tea Advisory Panel (TAP), 57% of British tea drinkers said a cup of tea at work helps them connect with colleagues, while 22% added they miss tea breaks in the office when working from home. We know that our favourite beverage comes loaded with antioxidants, but this research highlights that tea drinking could also aid relaxation and lower stress.
DRINKS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy