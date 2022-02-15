ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

‘Woke up a fiancee’: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens are engaged

By Gregg Palermo, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08J4bb_0eF62xgJ00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged.

On Tuesday morning, the Olympics gymnastics legend announced their engagement on social media.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” the gold medalist said of her engagement to NFL player Owens.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3 ,” she tweeted .

Biles shared photos and video in a post on Instagram : “The easiest yes,” Biles wrote in the caption. She showed her engagement ring in the video.

US Olympic Team offers mental health services to athletes

According to Texas Monthly , the pair met on social media at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Owens, a Houston Texans football player, told the Texas Monthly that he didn’t know who Biles was when they met, and “that’s one of the things she liked.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, and Owens was Biles’ biggest cheerleader when the Olympic gymnastics trials were held in St. Louis last year.

On Instagram, Owens said “she really had no clue what was coming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Patriots Boxing Club produces two more national champions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jimmy Goodman has done it again. The head coach at the Patriots’ Boxing Club in downtown Rockford has produced two more national champions. Last week Jefferson High School freshman Gavin Bernal and Beloit Memorial sophomore Braulio Arcos-Rodriguez won Silver Gloves National Championships in Independence, Missouri on the outskirts of Kansas City. Bernal dominated […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cheap Trick to perform at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rockford-based band is scheduled to perform at a major summer festival. Cheap Trick will be at Summerfest in Milwaukee later this summer. They will be opening for Rod Stewart, who will be on his first tour in over four years. Summerfest will take place between June and July this year. […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Harlem graduate Wentland to play in European League of Football

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–While the Super Bowl has just wrapped up, one local man is already getting ready for his next season of professional football. Harlem graduate A.J. Wentland has signed a two-year contract to play in the European League of Football. Wentland is a linebacker. He has spent the past four years playing in […]
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick headline Summerfest 2022

MILWAUKEE, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest 2022, with fellow Hall of Famers Cheap Trick opening. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Stewart’s show is part of a 38-city North American tour, his first in four years. Summerfest will take place […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford loves golf

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The putting greens might be covered in snow, but that did not stop Rockford golf enthusiasts from practicing their swings. The park district’s “Rockford Loves Golf” event took place Tuesday night. Amateurs, professionals and sports companies gathered at MercyHealth Sportscore Two, 8800 E Riverside Blvd., to learn more about summer golf […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford poets let their voices be heard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local poets took part in a regional competition on Wednesday. The Rockford Area Arts Council hosted “Poetry Out Loud” at Jefferson High School. It was many competitors’ first time taking part, and they said that they were excited to be performing on stage. “To be on that stage and to express […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Olympics Gymnastics#Us Olympic Team#Texas Monthly#Houston Texans#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford native makes her Broadway debut

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford native had a Valentine’s Day that she will never forget, though it is probably not for the reason people might typically think of for this holiday. Sharon Sachs’ childhood dream came true on Monday when she became a Broadway actress. “We were the first tour that was out and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hogs Hot in Milwaukee, Riding Season-Long Four-Game Win Streak

Milwaukee, WI- The Rockford IceHogs (21-16-3-1) went into Milwaukee and snapped the Admirals (24-20-2-2) four-game win streak with a 4-1 win, while continuing their own season-high four-game win streak Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Rockford saw contributions from all around starting with a short-handed goal by defenseman Isaak Phillips at 4:33 in the opening frame. […]
NHL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford region featured in upcoming travel show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will be one of 13 midwestern towns to be showcased on the upcoming FOX television show, John McGivern’s Main Streets. McGivern, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is an actor known for his roles in The Princess Diaries and commercials for companies such as Kohl’s, Sears, and Philadelphia Cream Cheese. He […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Scientists cure woman of HIV for the first time

(WTVO) — Scientists on an American research team have reportedly cured HIV in a woman for the first time ever. According to NBC News, the researchers used a stem cell transplant method to treat the woman, who now joins three men whom scientists have “likely cured” of an HIV infection, the virus that causes AIDS. […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy