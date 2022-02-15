ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Jersey Shore Man Admits Running Over Pedestrian While Moving Furniture: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Kevin Noonan Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 63-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash, authorities said.

Kevin Noonan of Manchester Township pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Monday, Feb. 14, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Sentencing is on April 1.

On April 13, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Manchester police responded to a residence on Yorktowne Parkway in Whiting for a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a motor vehicle. Police found Jack Gotfried, 69, of Whiting, laying in the roadway with traumatic injuries to his lower extremities, Billhimer said. Gotfried was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that Noonan had stopped at Gotfried’s residence to pick up furniture that Gotfried was giving away. In the course of loading the furniture onto Noonan’s vehicle,

Noonan allegedly backed his vehicle up at a high rate of speed and struck Gotfried — pinning him between the rear of the vehicle and a truck parked in front of the residence, Billhimer said. Noonan then fled the scene, leaving Gotfried injured in the roadway, the prosecutor said. A short time later, Noonan was found walking in the area of Western Boulevard in Lacey Township, where he was apprehended by a detective from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Noonan was processed at Manchester Township Police Headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail where he has been held since his arrest.

