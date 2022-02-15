ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Point hiring thousands at $15 starting pay

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Days are getting longer and warmer temperatures are showing up here and there, so it’s a good time to look ahead to summer.

Hocking Hills State Park closed to public until further notice

Cedar Point says it’s hiring 6,500 seasonal associates as it prepares for the upcoming 2022 season at $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions, including:

  • Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)
  • Custodial
  • Food & Beverage
  • Guest Services and Events
  • Hotel Operations
  • Ride Operations
  • Security
  • Skill Trade Maintenance

Click here for a complete listing of available seasonal and full-time positions. Anyone interested is invited to apply now.

2022 ticket prices went up $10 for anyone buying a ticket at the gate, making it $85 per person. However, if purchased ahead of time online, tickets are $45 person or $135 for a season pass.

Ice cream recalled in 9 states due to possible listeria contamination

Parent company, Cedar Fair, has recently reviewed proposals to sell the company – Six Flags in 2019 and SeaWorld in recent days. Six Flags was turned down and there is no word yet on the response to the $3.4 billion proposal from SeaWorld.

America’s Roller Coast opens on Saturday, May 7.

