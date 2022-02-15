Cedar Point hiring thousands at $15 starting pay
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Days are getting longer and warmer temperatures are showing up here and there, so it's a good time to look ahead to summer.
Cedar Point says it’s hiring 6,500 seasonal associates as it prepares for the upcoming 2022 season at $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions, including:
- Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)
- Custodial
- Food & Beverage
- Guest Services and Events
- Hotel Operations
- Ride Operations
- Security
- Skill Trade Maintenance
Click here for a complete listing of available seasonal and full-time positions. Anyone interested is invited to apply now.
2022 ticket prices went up $10 for anyone buying a ticket at the gate, making it $85 per person. However, if purchased ahead of time online, tickets are $45 person or $135 for a season pass.
Parent company, Cedar Fair, has recently reviewed proposals to sell the company – Six Flags in 2019 and SeaWorld in recent days. Six Flags was turned down and there is no word yet on the response to the $3.4 billion proposal from SeaWorld.
