From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage . Job descriptions are from O*NET .

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree.

You may also like: 100 Highest paying jobs in America

#50. Carpenters

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $43,460

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#49. Bus drivers, transit and intercity

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $43,860

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,110

– Employment: 162,850

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,380)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($63,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($63,300)

– Job description: Drive bus or motor coach, including regular route operations, charters, and private carriage. May assist passengers with baggage. May collect fares or tickets.

#48. Maintenance workers, machinery

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $45,140

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

#47. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $45,300

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#46. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $45,840

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#45. Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $45,870

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,140

– Employment: 137,510

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($64,780)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($64,240)

— Harrisonburg, VA ($61,990)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend spraying or rolling machines to coat or paint any of a wide variety of products, including glassware, cloth, ceramics, metal, plastic, paper, or wood, with lacquer, silver, copper, rubber, varnish, glaze, enamel, oil, or rust-proofing materials. Includes painters of transportation vehicles such as painters in auto body repair facilities.

#44. Surveying and mapping technicians

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,490

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

#43. Postal service clerks

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,910

– #323 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#42. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,340

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

#41. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $48,180

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#40. Crane and tower operators

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $48,830

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

#39. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,270

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

#38. Roofers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,570

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,010

– Employment: 128,680

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($82,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($71,520)

— Trenton, NJ ($71,260)

– Job description: Cover roofs of structures with shingles, slate, asphalt, aluminum, wood, or related materials. May spray roofs, sidings, and walls with material to bind, seal, insulate, or soundproof sections of structures.

#37. Food service managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,750

– #315 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#36. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,940

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#35. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#34. Roustabouts, oil and gas

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,220

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,160

– Employment: 44,710

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($57,330)

— Anchorage, AK ($52,180)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($52,030)

– Job description: Assemble or repair oil field equipment using hand and power tools. Perform other tasks as needed.

#33. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,290

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#32. Machinists

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,750

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#31. Wellhead pumpers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,940

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,500

– Employment: 12,050

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($79,020)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($75,580)

— Greeley, CO ($74,100)

– Job description: Operate power pumps and auxiliary equipment to produce flow of oil or gas from wells in oil field.

#30. Postal service mail carriers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $52,650

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#29. Meter readers, utilities

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,040

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,560)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($76,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($71,420)

– Job description: Read meter and record consumption of electricity, gas, water, or steam.

#28. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Employment: 1,797,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#27. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,240

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#26. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,910

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#25. Industrial machinery mechanics

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $54,140

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#24. Real estate sales agents

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $54,510

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

#23. Construction and building inspectors

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $54,960

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#22. Electricians

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $57,180

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#21. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $57,710

– #339 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#20. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $57,780

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#19. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $59,000

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#18. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $60,750

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#17. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $63,070

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,330

– Employment: 93,060

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($77,010)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

– Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

#16. Advertising sales agents

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $63,480

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#15. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $63,570

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#14. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $63,700

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $65,400

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#12. Transportation inspectors

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $65,730

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#11. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $66,230

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#10. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $67,120

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,770

– Employment: 3,800

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($77,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,520)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($72,560)

– Job description: Operate steam-, gas-, electric motor-, or internal combustion engine driven compressors. Transmit, compress, or recover gases, such as butane, nitrogen, hydrogen, and natural gas.

#9. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $67,220

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.

#8. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#7. Insurance sales agents

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $74,160

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#6. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $75,400

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#5. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $75,540

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

#4. Chemical plant and system operators

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $76,830

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

— Lima, OH ($84,710)

— Charleston, WV ($76,830)

– Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $87,110

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#2. Detectives and criminal investigators

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $94,730

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $106,490

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.