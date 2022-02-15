ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan State Police search home of Chatfield's former chief of staff, GOP consultant

By Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHFOJ_0eF626QP00

The Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are investigating a married couple with substantial ties to former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering.

Tuesday morning, law enforcement searched the Lansing-area home of Rob and Anne Minard. News of the law enforcement activity was first reported by WILX News 10, a Lansing television station that has footage of state police vehicles at the home.

Asked about the search of the Minard home, representatives for the state police and the attorney general confirmed their offices are working together "as part of an ongoing investigation" and declined further comment.

Rob Minard served as Chatfield's chief of staff while he was speaker. Anne Minard was a legislative advisor and director of external affairs. When he left the House in 2020, Chatfield referred to both Minards as family, as reported by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network in an article examining their connections.

Rob Minard did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

Chatfield is under investigation following a litany of accusations from his sister-in-law, Rebekah Chatfield. She says the former Northern Michigan lawmaker repeatedly sexually assaulted her, dating back to when she was 15. The alleged assaults continued until last summer, with Rebekah Chatfield filing a report with Lansing police in late 2021.

Michigan State Police confirmed their involvement in the investigation in early January, with Nessel's office recently announcing that they also were participating.

In an interview with Bridge Magazine, Rebekah Chatfield accused the ex-speaker of sexually assaulting her inside the state Capitol.

Lee Chatfield has denied allegations of assault. Through an attorney, he said he had a consensual affair with his sister-in-law.

The Free Press does not generally name people who say they are victims of sexual violence, but is doing so here with the permission of her lawyer, Jamie White.

White also has levied vague but broad allegations of financial misconduct by the former speaker.

Reporting from the campaign finance network, Detroit News and others details the ties between Lee Chatfield, the Minards and related organizations. The Minards ran a consulting firm paid more than $1 million by Republican lawmakers. Anne Minard continued to work under current House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, while also working for a Virginia-based Republican political action committee.

Wentworth previously issued a litigation hold, requiring all legislators and staffers retain any documents or records that might relate to Chatfield's time as speaker.

Contact Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Bob Saget's family sues to block release of death investigation records

The family of the late Bob Saget on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block the release of records connected to the investigation into the actor's death in Florida. Court documents obtained by USA Today revealed that Saget's wife and daughters filed the lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, which have both conducted investigations into Saget's death.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CNN

San Francisco school board recall sends a dangerous message

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOXBusiness

FAA head who tried to rebuild agency's reputation resigns

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is stepping down. Stephen Dickson, a former pilot and executive with Delta Air Lines, cited separation from his family during the coronavirus pandemic as his reason for resigning. He led the agency since August 2019. He reportedly told President Biden, "It is time...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Chatfield
Person
Jason Wentworth
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

890
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy