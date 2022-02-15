ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW: All original power outages have been restored

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Dsi8_0eF61nze00

Almost two weeks following the Feb. 3 ice storm, Memphis Light, Gas and Water says all original power outages have been restored.

According to MLGW, Winter Storm Landon left more than 233,000 customers without electricity, which is 48,000 less customers than the February 1994 ice storm.

President and CEO J.T. Young said it also took about two weeks to restore power for those customers.

As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, the utility’s website shows 99.95% of all customers currently have power.

The utility reports that its contracted crews are working to restore the newer remaining outages, which stand at fewer than 150 as of press time.

Customers without power should call 544-6500 to report outages.

At this time, disconnections for non-payment are suspended until further notice.

