What are the highest-paying jobs in Wheeling that don’t require a college degree?

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage . Job descriptions are from O*NET .

#50. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $41,510

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

#49. Meter readers, utilities

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $41,820

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,560)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($76,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($71,420)

– Job description: Read meter and record consumption of electricity, gas, water, or steam.

#48. Painters, construction and maintenance

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $41,920

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,460

– Employment: 217,880

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,360)

— Salinas, CA ($64,630)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($63,070)

– Job description: Paint walls, equipment, buildings, bridges, and other structural surfaces, using brushes, rollers, and spray guns. May remove old paint to prepare surface prior to painting. May mix colors or oils to obtain desired color or consistency.

#47. Food service managers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $42,550

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#46. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $43,420

– #318 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#45. Construction laborers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Employment: 971,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#44. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $43,610

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 1,357,630

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#43. Industrial truck and tractor operators

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $44,400

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,210

– Employment: 640,950

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,230)

— Hinesville, GA ($56,220)

— Battle Creek, MI ($52,400)

– Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site, or similar location.

#42. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $44,770

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Employment: 1,797,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#41. Correctional officers and jailers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $45,490

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.

#40. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $46,150

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#39. Carpenters

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $46,350

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#38. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $46,570

– #349 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#37. Insurance sales agents

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $47,130

– #333 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#36. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $48,510

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,470)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,300)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($62,600)

– Job description: Compile and record employee time and payroll data. May compute employees’ time worked, production, and commission. May compute and post wages and deductions, or prepare paychecks.

#35. Machinists

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $48,780

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#34. Computer user support specialists

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $49,330

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#33. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $49,400

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

#32. Postal service clerks

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $50,910

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#31. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $50,960

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#30. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,210

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

#29. Postal service mail carriers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,590

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#28. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,360

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#27. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,480

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($64,710)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($60,510)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($58,920)

– Job description: Schedule and dispatch workers, work crews, equipment, or service vehicles for conveyance of materials, freight, or passengers, or for normal installation, service, or emergency repairs rendered outside the place of business. Duties may include using radio, telephone, or computer to transmit assignments and compiling statistics and reports on work progress.

#26. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,710

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#25. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,830

– #212 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#24. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,920

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#23. Advertising sales agents

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,510

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#22. Crane and tower operators

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,600

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

#21. Industrial machinery mechanics

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,240

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#20. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,400

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#19. Occupational health and safety technicians

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,790

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

#18. Electricians

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,060

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#17. Sheet metal workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,250

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#16. Maintenance workers, machinery

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,430

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

#15. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,500

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,780

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#13. Continuous mining machine operators

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,140

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,340

– Employment: 14,990

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($105,170)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($64,140)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($61,170)

– Job description: Operate self-propelled mining machines that rip coal, metal and nonmetal ores, rock, stone, or sand from the mine face and load it onto conveyors, shuttle cars, or trucks in a continuous operation.

#12. Loading and moving machine operators, underground mining

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,220

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,100

– Employment: 3,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($65,220)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($57,910)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($55,130)

– Job description: Operate underground loading or moving machine to load or move coal, ore, or rock using shuttle or mine car or conveyors. Equipment may include power shovels, hoisting engines equipped with cable-drawn scraper or scoop, or machines equipped with gathering arms and conveyor.

#11. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,750

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#10. Conveyor operators and tenders

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,840

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,540

– Employment: 23,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($65,840)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($49,320)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($45,260)

– Job description: Control or tend conveyors or conveyor systems that move materials or products to and from stockpiles, processing stations, departments, or vehicles. May control speed and routing of materials or products.

#9. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,550

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,500

– Employment: 40,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($84,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,360)

– Job description: Operate or tend machinery at surface mining site, equipped with scoops, shovels, or buckets to excavate and load loose materials.

#8. Roof bolters, mining

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,210

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,900

– Employment: 2,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay: data not available

– Job description: Operate machinery to install roof support bolts in underground mine.

#7. Service unit operators, oil and gas

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,510

– Employment: 43,840

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($79,790)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($71,350)

— Tyler, TX ($64,330)

– Job description: Operate equipment to increase oil flow from producing wells or to remove stuck pipe, casing, tools, or other obstructions from drilling wells. Includes fishing-tool technicians.

#6. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,580

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $74,360

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#4. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $74,970

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#3. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $81,490

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $84,250

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#1. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $91,350

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

