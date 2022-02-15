Wonho drops highlight medley for 1st single 'Obsession'

SAINt JHN doesn't operate like most other artists. He refuses to release his songs in conventional fashion, often sharing them with his core fanbase ahead of the official release, gauging popularity before adding them to streaming services. Previously, the Guyanese-American recording artist shared his latest single, "The Best Part Of Life," which was first previewed as part of his world tour announcement (which was later postponed because of COVID). Similarly, SAINt shared his new song, "For The Squadron," exclusively on YouTube last week before the inevitable widescale release.
