APink gather together on 1theK's 'IDDP' to review their online profiles

Black Level is an upcoming six-member boy group under Black Level Entertainment. On February 15th, 2022, they took to social media to announce their official debut date with a schedule posted! On February 17th, they posted the tracklist for the album! The tracklist includes the songs In My Heart, Infection, and Drive, as well as a 4th track (which translates to I'll wait). Members Taeyoung, Intake, and Ze:U took part in writing the four songs on the album while Taeyoung is also credited for all the arrangment and composing. The following day, on February 18th, the first concept photo for member Ze:U was posted!

MUSIC ・ 58 MINUTES AGO