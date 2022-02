It seems like right now, we’ve heard a lot of bands comparing their highly-anticipated new albums to their classics. Only recently, Korn’s Munky compared the band’s new record Requiem to 2002’s Untouchables, Corey Taylor said the new Slipknot record is like a “heavier version of [2004’s] Vol. 3,” and just today it’s going around that Nuclear Blast A&R legend Monte Connor has told Machine Head that their new album sounds like a sequel to 2007’s massive The Blackening. Interestingly, Machine Head’s Robb Flynn seems trepidatious of this, saying, “I don’t know if I want to put that concept into people’s heads…”

