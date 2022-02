Rodriquez Deonte Redding, a/k/a Dreek, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution to the PPP lenders and the U.S. Small Business Administration in the amount of $46,666. Redding was convicted on the drug trafficking and money […] The post Drug trafficker sentenced to additional prison time for committing PPP fraud while on bond appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 DAYS AGO