Soybean planting date and maturity group (MG) are important management considerations for soybean production in North Carolina. A recent analysis of 877 North Carolina soybean yield contest entries from 2002-2019 indicated that planting before mid-May and using maturity groups ≤4 increases yield in high yielding situations. Further investigation into the impact of these management strategies on yield across more diverse production environments is important, as most of our fields in this state encounter more stress than would an entry into the NC Soybean Yield Contest.

