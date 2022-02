Somewhere in one part of the US or another right now, someone is rethinking their career path. Many working adults in my own community of friends can attest to this. While some left with a fallback plan, others left with none in store because it had reached the point where temporarily relying on their savings while searching for better jobs was a better option than staying in a job that drained the wholeness of who they were. Nonetheless, as media chatter focuses on what Texas A&M professor Anthony Klotz coined as “The Great Resignation,” less attention is paid to what I believe to be two driving forces behind so many leaving their jobs, namely: care and burnout.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO