St. Luke’s walk-in clinic opens in Tamaqua

Russian star Kamila Valieva burst into tears Thursday as she missed out on a medal in the women's figure skating after a performance filled with mistakes and haunted by the doping saga that has come to dominate the Winter Olympics. The 15-year-old prodigy and gold medal favorite made several errors...
Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists of “a big provocation” Thursday after shelling in the country's east, as the West said Moscow was trying to create a pretext for an invasion of its neighbor. The shelling of a kindergarten, a flare-up in the long-running conflict in eastern Ukraine, further stoked...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has directed the National Archives to send White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Former President Donald Trump was trying to block the release of the records, but White House...
The family of the late Bob Saget on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block the release of records connected to the investigation into the actor's death in Florida. Court documents obtained by USA Today revealed that Saget's wife and daughters filed the lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, which have both conducted investigations into Saget's death.
Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
St. Paul, Minnesota (CNN) — Cross-examination of Tou Thao got tense Wednesday as the ex-officer snapped at the prosecutor for asking why he didn't tell Derek Chauvin to get off George Floyd's neck and back during the 9 minutes and 29 seconds. "I think I would trust a 19-year...
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is stepping down. Stephen Dickson, a former pilot and executive with Delta Air Lines, cited separation from his family during the coronavirus pandemic as his reason for resigning. He led the agency since August 2019. He reportedly told President Biden, "It is time...
(CNN) — Texts and social media messages from two of the White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery included racist insults about African Americans, an FBI intelligence analyst testified Wednesday in their federal hate crime trial in Georgia. FBI analyst Amy Vaughan testified about several text messages between Travis...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden warned Thursday morning a Russian attack on Ukraine could begin in the coming days, casting a new incursion into the country as all but certain and warning Moscow could stage events in the lead-up to generate a pretext for war. It was the latest...
(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was laying the groundwork to justify starting a war and preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days, urging Moscow to change course at a tense United Nations Security Council meeting Thursday. Blinken changed his travel...
