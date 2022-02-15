ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Blues Wireless Extends Notecard IoT Connectivity Product Line to Cover Global Cellular and Wi-Fi, Announces New Product Beta

By Blues Wireless
homenewshere.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Blues Wireless, a leading provider of embedded wireless solutions, announced the general availability of Notecard Wi-Fi, a new product variant providing Wi-Fi connectivity for IoT devices. Notecard Wi-Fi provides bidirectional, secure communication from edge devices to the customer's cloud of choice using the 2.4...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Top 3 ways to boost your Wi-Fi for free

Slow internet is one of life's truly annoying things: everything is set up just right and then the Wi-Fi won't work, often for no obvious reason at all. We've all been there and it's aggravating. Besides getting a mesh network or Wi-Fi booster, there are a few easy steps you...
TECHNOLOGY
Dallas News

Mesh Wi-Fi covers your whole house (and yard)

I get a lot of readers asking about Wi-Fi in their homes and whether Wi-Fi extenders can help them cover dead spots. My advice is to avoid cheap Wi-Fi extenders and spend the money on a mesh Wi-Fi router system, which uses two or more devices to cover all of your home or office.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Adentro Joins WBA to Drive Seamless Wi-Fi Experiences

Adentro, a WiFi-powered marketing solution for brick-and-mortar businesses, announced its membership with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA). This membership highlights Adentro’s passion for driving the future of Wi-Fi innovation and enables the company to partake in upcoming Wi-Fi initiatives driven by the WBA. The WBA is a global organization...
TECHNOLOGY
iotbusinessnews.com

Global Telecom Launches MERCURY Series of IoT Modules Delivering Tri-Connectivity via Satellite, Cellular and Private Networks

Global Telecom’s MERCURY series are first modules to enable connectivity to all three wireless networks, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. 100% custom-designed modules feature patented, hostless, driverless tech with added layer of blockchain security. Global Telecom*, today announced the release of its MERCURY series of tri-connectivity modules – the first...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
itopstimes.com

Cisco announces new Wi-Fi 6E access points

Cisco revealed new innovations across its portfolio, including high-end Wi-Fi 6E access points, private 5G for the enterprise as a managed service, and new high-powered Catalyst 9000X series switches with Cisco Silicon One. The Wi-Fi 6E access points are from Catalyst and Meraki and offer gigabit performance. According to Cisco,...
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Synaptics Launches Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 802.15.4/Thread Triple Combo SoC for IoT Applications

Synaptics has announced the SYN4381 Triple Combo system on chip (SoC), the first chipset to combine Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11ax with extended 6 GHz operation), Bluetooth 5.2 (BT 5.2) with BLE Audio and High Accuracy Distance Measurement (HADM), and IEEE 802.15.4 with built-in support for the Thread protocol and Matter application layer. The SoC and its supporting SynFiTM software simplifies product development and reduces time to market, while accelerating the transition to seamless, secure, and scalable connectivity between devices across heterogeneous Internet of Things (IoT) networks, regardless of platform, OEM, or brand.
ELECTRONICS
TechRepublic

Cisco announces Wi-Fi 6E, private 5G to assist with hybrid work

Cisco announced several new network technologies today, assisting businesses and their employees in hybrid setups to get work done more efficiently and securely. As part of the announcement, the company showed several new devices and features to help boost the rate at which work gets done, as well as protecting the networks on which business is done.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Cellular Network#Product Line#Cnw#Blues Wireless
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Meta’s remote internet connectivity program Express Wi-Fi scrapped

Meta, formerly Facebook, brought to the world Express Wi-Fi back in 2016. The service promised better internet connectivity in public places for more than one billion prospect users who have to live with poor internet connection. For this Meta collaborated with multiple partners in the telecom sector (mobile and satellite operators) to create an ecosystem of public Wi-Fi access. To date, the service brings smooth internet to 30 countries, but now, the service is going to close.
TECHNOLOGY
butlerradio.com

Armstrong Offering New Small Business Wi-Fi Program

Armstrong is launching a new program designed to help small businesses. It’s called Business Pro Wi-Fi and it’s a new smart office service that aims to improve broadband coverage and speed. Armstrong officials say it offers expansive wi-fi to each corner of offices, allows owners to control networks...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wccftech.com

Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro Has the Slowest Wireless Speeds for a Notebook, Despite Having Wi-Fi 6 Support

Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro line includes a 14-inch and 16-inch version, and both of them have received all forms of praise in nearly every aspect. However, there are still some areas where the premium notebook is easily beaten by the competition, and one of them was wireless networking speeds. One review reveals this information, so read on more to find out.
COMPUTERS
Embedded.com

IoT board offers global data connectivity even on 2G

New MikroElektronika Click board specially designed for countries with less than 100% NB-IoT coverage, enabling LPWAN deployments using 2G, and switching to NB-IoT when available. MikroElektronika (MIKROE) has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board which includes a cellular wireless communications module with integrated digital SIM (eSIM), delivering...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
commercialintegrator.com

Listen Technologies Announces ADA Compliant Wi-Fi Assistive Listening Systems

Listen Technologies Corporation, a Bluffdale, Utah-based provider of advanced wireless listening solutions, announced a dedicated Listen EVERYWHERE receiver which makes the assistive listening system compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The new receiver is part of the company’s Listen EVERYWHERE product lineup. Per a statement, the LWR-1020...
ELECTRONICS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

5G and Wi-Fi will coexist – as ‘gory detail’ of the tech fades (Federated Wireless on 2022)

When you’re launching a new technology, it’s easy to develop a rooting interest. It’s only human – you devote your passion and energy to this new innovation, and you want people to know it’s better than the alternatives. Meanwhile, people working on alternatives argue their technologies should win the day. This dynamic has played out during the last few years with private wireless and Wi-Fi. Itt’s not a bad thing; a little friendly competition never hurt anyone. But as an industry, we shouldn’t forget the underlying truth: our customers don’t really care.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

InfluxData announces product enhancements for IoT and IIoT applications

InfluxData announced accelerated momentum in Industrial Data and Internet of Things (IoT) driven by new customers, product enhancements and expanded industrial partnerships fueled by the growth of time series data. Customers including Tesla, Rolls Royce, Airbus, Teck, Graco and Graphite Energy are using InfluxDB to collect industrial data from devices...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Bridgeline Announces New Product Suite For Multi-Location Businesses

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that they are launching a new product suite focused on the franchise industry and multi-location businesses called TruPresence. The new brand reflects Bridgeline’s commitment to partners within the franchise space. Bridgeline helps several Fortune-500 franchise and multi-location businesses for over...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits a truly irresistible price point with 1-year warranty

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you're having trouble choosing the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal to fit your needs (and budget) right now, it might not be a bad idea to consider purchasing the Galaxy S20 FE instead. Obviously, the 2020-released 6.5-inch handset doesn't exactly share its target audience with the hot new 6.8-inch giant, but if you're on a tight budget and don't want any strings attached to your next phone, there's really no reason to turn up your nose at the $299.99 Snapdragon 865 powerhouse.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy