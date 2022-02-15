Blues Wireless Extends Notecard IoT Connectivity Product Line to Cover Global Cellular and Wi-Fi, Announces New Product Beta

When you’re launching a new technology, it’s easy to develop a rooting interest. It’s only human – you devote your passion and energy to this new innovation, and you want people to know it’s better than the alternatives. Meanwhile, people working on alternatives argue their technologies should win the day. This dynamic has played out during the last few years with private wireless and Wi-Fi. Itt’s not a bad thing; a little friendly competition never hurt anyone. But as an industry, we shouldn’t forget the underlying truth: our customers don’t really care.

