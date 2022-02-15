ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sandy Hook families agree to $73M settlement with maker of rifle used in 2012 shooting

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fjs8M_0eF5yMMS00

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting announced Tuesday they have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012.

The case was watched closely by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters and manufacturers, because of its potential to provide a roadmap for victims of other shootings to sue firearm makers.

The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public. They said their focus was on preventing future mass shootings by forcing gun companies to be more responsible with their products and how they market them.

At a news conference, some of the parents behind the lawsuit described a bittersweet victory.

“Nothing will bring Dylan back,” said Nicole Hockley, whose 6-year-old son was killed in the shooting. “My hope for this lawsuit,” she said, “is that by facing and finally being penalized for the impact of their work, gun companies along with the insurance and banking industries that enable them will be forced to make their practices safer than they’ve ever been, which will save lives and stop more shootings.”

President Joe Biden called the settlement “historic,” saying, “While this settlement does not erase the pain of that tragic day, it does begin the necessary work of holding gun manufacturers accountable for manufacturing weapons of war and irresponsibly marketing these firearms.”

Gun rights groups said the settlement will have little effect on rifle sales and gun makers, who continue to be shielded from liability in most cases under federal law. But some experts said it may prompt insurers to pressure gun makers into making some changes.

“We might expect to see increased pressure from insurance companies for gun manufacturers to avoid the kind of either design choices or marketing practices that gave rise to this litigation,” said Timothy D. Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University.

The settlement is not the first between victims and a gun manufacturer. Families of eight victims of the Washington, D.C.-area snipers won a $2.5 million settlement in 2004, with $550,000 coming from Bushmaster Firearms Inc. and the rest from the gun dealer. But Lytton said the impact of the Sandy Hook settlement could be greater because it is so much higher.

The civil court case in Connecticut focused on how the firearm used by the Newtown shooter — a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle — was marketed, alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in advertising and product placement in violent video games. In one of Remington’s ads, it features the rifle against a plain backdrop and the phrase: “Consider Your Man Card Reissued.”

As part of the settlement, Remington also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said. It’s not clear when those documents will be released.

Remington had argued there was no evidence to establish that its marketing had anything to do with the shooting.

The company also had said the lawsuit should have been dismissed because of the federal law that gives broad immunity to the gun industry. The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Remington could be sued under state law over how it marketed the rifle, under an exception to the federal law. The gun maker appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case.

Whether similar lawsuits can proceed against gun makers remains unsettled because the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet weighed in on the exception to the 2005 immunity law used by the Sandy Hook families, Lytton said.

In his statement Tuesday, Biden called on Congress to repeal the immunity law. Meanwhile, he said he would “continue to urge state and local lawmakers, lawyers, and survivors of gun violence to pursue efforts to replicate the success of the Sandy Hook families.”

Remington, one of the nation’s oldest gun makers founded in 1816, filed for bankruptcy for a second time in 2020 and its assets were later sold off to several companies. The manufacturer was weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the school shooting.

Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old gunman in the Sandy Hook shooting, used the rifle made by Remington and legally owned by his mother to kill the children and educators on Dec. 14, 2012, after having killed his mother at their Newtown home. He then used a handgun to kill himself as police arrived.

Lanza’s severe and deteriorating mental health problems, his preoccupation with violence and access to his mother’s weapons “proved a recipe for mass murder,” according to Connecticut’s child advocate.

Messages seeking comment were left for Remington and its lawyers Tuesday.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Newtown-based group that represents gunmakers, said courts should not have allowed the case to proceed and it believes the plaintiffs would have lost at trial. It also said the settlement should have no effect on the The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, the 2005 federal law that shielded gun makers from liability.

“The plaintiffs never produced any evidence that Bushmaster advertising had any bearing or influence over Nancy Lanza’s decision to legally purchase a Bushmaster rifle, nor on the decision of murderer Adam Lanza to steal that rifle, kill his mother in her sleep, and go on to commit the rest of his horrendous crimes,” the group said in a statement.

Damages from the settlement will be paid only to the families who signed onto the lawsuit, and not other victims’ families. The families have not decided yet what they will be doing with the money from the settlement, said their spokesperson, Andrew Friedman.

Four insurers for the now-bankrupt company agreed to pay the full amount of coverage available, totaling $73 million, the plaintiffs said.

“Today is about what is right and what is wrong,” said Francine Wheeler, whose 6-year-old son, Ben, was killed in the shooting. “Our legal system has given us some justice today. But … David and I will never have true justice. True justice would be our 15-year-old healthy and standing next to us right now. But Benny will never be 15. He will be 6 forever because he is gone forever.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Appeals judge is 1st Latina nominated to California’s high court

An appeals court judge who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants was nominated Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom as the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court. Justice Patricia Guerrero, 50, of San Diego, grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley and has worked as a federal prosecutor, law firm partner, Superior Court […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Judge dismisses L.A. firefighter group’s lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of Los Angeles firefighters over a city requirement that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Michael P. Linfield wrote that “courts have consistently held that government has the power to require vaccinations to protect the public’s health and safety.” He cited […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California lawmakers unveil bills to combat pandemic disinformation

Two California Democratic lawmakers took separate aim Tuesday at pandemic disinformation they argue receives a broad audience and misplaced credibility through social media platforms — rejecting concerns that their legislation might carry free speech or business privacy considerations. Sen. Richard Pan’s proposal, which still is being finalized, would require online platforms like Facebook to publicly disclose […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

San Francisco crime labs’ use of rape-kit DNA to probe other crimes shocks prosecutors

The San Francisco district attorney’s stunning claim that California crime labs are using DNA from sexual assault survivors to investigate unrelated crimes shocked prosecutors nationwide, and advocates said the practice could affect victims’ willingness to come forward. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said he became aware of the “opaque practice” last week after prosecutors found a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
KTLA

Police arrest man on suspicion of killing 2 people in San Bernardino

A San Bernardino gang member is in police custody, arrested in connection to a pair of deadly shootings that happened earlier this month. Officials from the San Bernardino Police Department said 18-year-old Quintin Stringfellow was arrested and faces possible charges for two counts of murder for the deaths that happened in the city of San Bernardino.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Crime, homelessness frame race for mayor of Los Angeles

The contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles can be distilled into a single question with no easy answer: Who can fix this mess? Tourists still flock to Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, the palm trees soar along Sunset Boulevard, and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions. But in many ways the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KTLA

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ film set

The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” sued Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers Tuesday alleging their “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints led directly to her death. At a news conference announcing the lawsuit, attorneys for the husband and 9-year-old son of Halyna Hutchins said that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Why are California’s Democratic leaders reluctant to halt the state’s gas tax hike?

Amid record-high gas prices, California’s Democratic legislative leaders said Wednesday they are reluctant to adopt Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to halt a gasoline tax increase scheduled to take effect in July because the resulting $500 million goes to vital programs. “I certainly have concerns” and others among Newsom’s fellow Democrats in the Assembly do as […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Lawsuits
KTLA

CDC to soon update COVID masking guidance

The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing that […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Biden orders release of Trump’s White House logs to Congress

President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege. The committee has sought a trove of data from the National Archives, including presidential records that Trump had fought to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

COVID-19 deaths hit 30,000 in L.A. County

Los Angeles County has marked its 30,000th death related to COVID-19. The milestone came on Wednesday, when 102 deaths were reported, the second-highest daily death toll recorded in 11 months. There have now been five days since late January when daily death tolls have reached triple digits. Daily death tallies are still high and have […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAPD seeking 2 suspects in December armed robbery; $10K reward offered

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help to locate two men wanted in connection to a December armed robbery in Downtown L.A. Police are looking for 18-year-old Kenneth Bonds of Los Angeles and a second unidentified man for their roles in what police are calling a “follow home robbery.” The robbery happened on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy