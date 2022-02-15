ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie teen earns appointment to United States Military Academy at West Point

By Barbara Green,
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfQ1G_0eF5yJiH00

BOWIE - Clay Earp has received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point fulfilling at least one of his dreams to pursue the military and an engineering degree.

The 18-year-old son of Brandon and Trisha Earp, Clay has been attending Marion Military Institute in Marion, AL for a one-year service academy preparatory program on a scholarship from the West Point Association of Graduates.

While the family was notified of the appointment by phone from Congressman Ronny Jackson’s office in mid-January, “official word” recently arrived as he began to fill out enrollment forms and get the process started. The nomination to a U.S. Service Academy is traditionally made by a Congressional representative from the student’s district.

“When I was first told it was unexpected, and I was really excited, but it still seemed a long way off. Now as I am filling out paperwork and finishing up this semester it is starting to feel real,” explained Earp.

The future officer is a 2021 graduate of Victory Christian Academy and was attending the school when he received his nomination by the congressman. A short time later he accepted the scholarship from MMI, which is the nation’s oldest military junior college.

Earp says MMI has been amazing and he does not think he would have gotten into West Point without it.

“I don’t think I would have been ready. It has prepared me for the military aspect, but also the academics are more rigorous. Another good thing is I have met a lot of people who are in the same position and are like-minded. At home I was the only one chasing a path to the academy,” he explained.

He said most everyone at MMI wants that same thing, and it has been inspiring to build each other up.

“When I came here I thought it would be very competitive, but everyone wants to see each other succeed. It is a great environment. It will be nice to go into it more prepared. It introduced me to the military aspects and while it is not as tough here as at West Point, it does a good job of balancing out your time to do classwork while learning military order,” said the teen.

Close to his family, Earp said it was hard to be away from home as he missed family and friends, but he has made so many new friends from all over the country building bonds he expects to continue. He also expressed how much the support and excitement of his family has been for all he pursues.

MMI does not have any sports programs, but Earp is participating in an armed exhibition drill team. He wanted to find something outside of just school work and this looked fun. The group of 15 perform precision drills, spin rifles, following the formation and all the traditional drills for the school and other events.

Earp has to report for cadet basic training, also called “Beast,” on June 27 and then he will begin a 47-month journey to becoming an officer in the United States Army. He explains “Beast” is similar to regular army basic training where they learn things like how to rappel, combat drills and similar tasks, all before regular classes start.

The Bowie area teen has known for a long while he wanted to serve his country, but he also is interested in going into engineering, possibly robotics. Graduates of West Point are appointed on active duty as commissioned officers and serve in the U.S. Army for a minimum of five years.

