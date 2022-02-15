ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Police at house of former Chatfield Chief of Staff

By Andrew Birkle
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pc06R_0eF5yHwp00

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The house of Rob Minard was searched by police Tuesday morning. Rob Minard was the Chief of Staff for former Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, who is currently under investigation for sexual assault.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has confirmed that Michigan State Troopers are at the house as part of an “ongoing investigation,” but would not say if it is related to Chatfield.

Both Rob Minard and his wife Anne worked for Chatfield.

In January reports started surfacing that State police in northern Michigan were investigating Chatfield after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was 14 or 15 years old.

Chatfield has since denied those claims, saying it was instead a consensual affair.

Former Michigan House Speaker Chatfield denies sexual assault claims, says consensual affair

At this time we don’t know why the Minard house is being searched, but as soon as we learn more we will update you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Bath Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Chatfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#Police#House Speaker#Michigan State Troopers#State#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy