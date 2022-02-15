ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2McM_0eF5yBeT00

(NEXSTAR) – Should you be worried about thieves stealing your car’s catalytic converter? The answer may depend on what kind of car you’re driving.

Catalytic converters, which help scrub pollutants from your engine’s exhaust, have become more and more attractive to thieves in recent years. Thanks to the increasing prices of the precious metals used in the production — i.e, platinum, rhodium and palladium — an ill-gotten catalytic converter can “typically” fetch between $50 and $250 when sold to an unscrupulous recycling facility, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

Tesla recalls more vehicles as US agency increases scrutiny

The pandemic has only driven up demand and prices of these precious metals. Rhodium, alone, is currently valued at over $16,000 per ounce.

“We have seen a significant increase during the pandemic,” explained David Glawe, the president and CEO of the NICB, in a previous statement shared with Nexstar. “As the value of the precious metals contained within the catalytic converters continues to increase, so do the number of thefts of these devices.”

“There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives investors towards these precious metals,” Glawe added.

In 2018, for instance, there were 108 catalytic converter thefts reported per month, on average, according to a study from the NICB. But in 2020, the number of reported thefts increased from 652 cases per month in January (pre-pandemic) to 2,347 in the month of December.

The actual number of stolen catalytic converters is very likely to be significantly higher, the NICB noted, as many automobile owners choose not to report these thefts. For starters, many drivers don’t have comprehensive coverage plans that would cover such theft in the first place. And those who do have coverage may choose to pay out of pocket, seeing as the cost to replace or repair a converter could be less than a plan’s deductible.

Why does the chip shortage affect the auto industry?

Every vehicle on the road has a catalytic converter — they’ve been required as of 1975 — meaning every vehicle is also a potential target for thieves. Some cars, however, may be at increased risk simply because of how they’re built.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), vehicles that sit higher off the ground — or high-clearance vehicles — are common targets as they allow thieves easier access to converters. These types of vehicles include trucks, SUVs and vans, although buses and delivery vehicles are also at risk.

Hybrids — and Toyota Priuses in particular — are also a “major target” as their converters tend to be less worn than those of traditional automobiles, the NICB said. AAA also reported that Priuses carry more “hefty amounts” of precious metals than many other models.

AAA noted, however, that these types of theft are crimes of opportunity, above all else. It only takes minutes for a skilled criminal to remove a converter, and it’s not unheard of for thieves to target an unguarded bus or truck depot and abscond with an entire lot’s worth in just one night.

Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

The best way to thwart theft, experts say, is to make your vehicle less desirable or more difficult to target. There are several different types of cages or clamps that can be installed by an experienced mechanic, but all vehicle owners should take basic precautions, too. Park your car in a locked garage, if you have access to one, or install cameras and motion-sensor lighting in the driveway, the NICB recommends.

If possible, AAA also suggests a process whereby the catalytic converter itself is etched with the vehicle’s VIN number, making it easier to trace and, in some cases, return.

It’s a bit of a hassle, maybe, but it sure beats the alternative.

“A new catalytic converter, to install, because the cost of those precious metals are up … are usually over $2,000 in the metropolitan areas where they’re sold,” Glawe said in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Hoosiers can’t hang on in home loss to Badgers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a 74-69 comeback victory at Indiana. Brad Davison added 21 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Komets legend Chaulk takes over as head coach of AHL’s Bakersfield Condors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Colin Chaulk, who joined the Condors as an assistant coach in September 2021, will assume head coaching duties beginning tonight against Henderson at 7 p.m. Chaulk will be assisted by general manager Keith Gretzky, goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue, and video coordinator Noah Segall. He is the 9th head coach in franchise history […]
NHL
wbrz.com

Third suspect arrested in capital area catalytic converter theft ring

BATON ROUGE - A third suspect is in custody in connection with an ongoing catalytic converter theft ring in the Capital Area. Baton Rouge Police arrested 42-year-old Gregory Glynn Smith for the theft of two converters from Mo's Auto on Airline Highway in July of 2021. Investigations into his text conversations reveal he was in communication with Matthew Gibson saying he "just got two fresh converters." Pictures matching the equipment stolen from the two vehicles were included in the conversation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Vehicles#Thefts#Precious Metals#Nicb
eastcountymagazine.org

JONES INTRODUCES MEASURE TO CRACKDOWN ON CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT IN CALIFORNIA

Supply chain snags, high cost of precious metal leads to increasing thefts with few arrests or prosecutions. February 3, 2022 (Sacramento) -- Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) this week introduced a measure to crackdown on the growing crime of catalytic converter theft in California. “The crime of stealing catalytic converters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Tesla
CBS News

Hyundai and Kia to owners of almost 485,000 recalled vehicles: Park them outside due to fire risk

Detroit — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even when stopped. The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine failure problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years – some of which also involved warnings that vehicles should be parked outside due to the risk of fire.
CARS
abc57.com

Woman accused of stealing vehicle at gas station

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle at a gas station and falsely identifying herself to police, according to the probable cause affidavit. On Thursday, officers from the South Bend Police Department were called to a gas station for a reported vehicle...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
InsideHook

What Do We Do With Old Electric Vehicle Batteries?

Is driving an electric vehicle better for the environment than driving a gasoline-powered one? Definitely. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some unexpected questions about the effect that electric vehicles can have on the environment, especially with sales of EVs growing around the world. A new article...
CARS
BigCountryHomepage

$6M in Meth, Cocaine seized in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $6,127,806. Our officers’ vigilance and experience led to these significant drug seizures which kept these dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities. tater […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTLA.com

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Electric Porsche breaks battery record by driving from LA to New York with just 2.5 hours of charge

An electric Porsche has broken the record for crossing the United States with the shortest charging time, travelling from Los Angeles to New York with less than 2.5 hours of charge.The 2021Porsche Taycan, driven by electric car enthusiast Wayne Gerdes, travelled over 4,500km (2,800 miles) from coast to coast, spending just two hours, 26 minutes and 48 seconds recharging at Electrify America stations along the way.It broke the existing record by nearly three times, and was five times better than the record charging time set by a Tesla Model S.The journey was completed on 12 November, 2021, but was only...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
wbiw.com

Man arrested after attempting to open a bank account with a stolen check

BEDFORD – A Williams man was arrested on Friday after he attempted to fraud a financial institution of money. Bedford Police officers were alerted at 12:24 p.m. to respond to Hoosier Hills Credit Union on Lincoln Avenue after a report from the bank manager that 33-year-old Devin Downham had attempted to open an account using a stolen check.
BEDFORD, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy