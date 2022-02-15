ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' 'bottom 10' farm system is sign of a job well done

By Steven Gagliano, The Jon Chuckery Show
Considered to be the lifeblood of an organization, farm systems in baseball are a crucial building block on the path to a World Series title. So, title in hand, how does the Braves farm system stack up against the rest of the league?

Well, according to Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser, the cupboard may be a bit bare in the minor leagues for the defending champs. In the publication’s recent farm system rankings ahead of the 2022 season (hopefully), the Braves are in the bottom 10, but as Glaser explains, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“Keep in mind that they’ve graduated so much talent, and that’s frankly why they won the World Series and traded some other talent away to go get veteran additions. Their organization talent ranking has fallen if you combine graduations, trades plus the fact that they weren’t able to sign anyone on the international market for a few years…They are in the bottom of 10 of Major League Baseball right now,” Glaser told Jon Chuckery on 92.9 The Game.

In terms of “graduating” talent, the Braves World Series roster was full of players that worked their way through the minor league system and Glaser credits the organization for pressing all the right buttons.

“This is the point of prospects and great farm systems is to get them up to majors. You look at [Ozzie] Albies, [Dansby] Swanson, [Austin] Riley, Ronald [Acuña], [Mike] Soroka, [Max] Fried, [Ian] Anderson, the Braves have a tremendous success rate in their prospects. If you have 15-20 good prospects, getting eight or nine guys to be regulars for you, that’s a huge win. The Braves did everything right and they won a World Series because of it. Now it’s about back-filling a little bit. The fact that they’re a bottom 10 farm system right now is actually a testament and means that they did everything right,” he said.

Glaser also gave his take on a couple of the top prospects in the Braves farm system entering the 2022 season saying that players like OF Michael Harris and C Shea Langeliers are a “little further away."

Harris—a 3rd round pick in 2019—has yet to be elevated above A-ball and Glaser said that Travis d'Arnaud’s presence on the MLB roster will allow Langeliers to “marinate” in the minors for a while longer.

Listen to Atlanta sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Braves team gear

Other prospects to keep an eye on include OF Christian Pache and OF Drew Waters. Pache made his MLB debut in 2020 but has yet to carve out a regular role on the big league roster while Waters took a step back in 2021, hitting .240 in AAA after he was named the Southern League MVP in 2019 with the AA Mississippi Braves.

sportstalkatl.com

Predicting the stats of every Braves player by position: Catcher

The MLB lockout remains as strong as ever, but I’m an optimist. I still believe without a shadow of a doubt that there will be a season in 2022, and I have a hard time imagining that both sides will risk canceling a significant amount of games. As I’ve said many times before, these CBA negotiations are never linear. When one side finally decides to give in, a deal could come to fruition in a matter of days. It’s disappointing this needless back and forth has to take place, but thankfully, it typically only occurs once every ten years (baseball fans have had to deal with it twice in three years, thanks to COVID).
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Accidentally Slams Fans

Championship parades have been a hot topic in LA this week. The LA Rams won the Super Bowl on Sunday. It quickly led to Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Lakers forward LeBron James championing the idea of the Rams, Dodgers, and Lakers holding a parade to celebrate the three franchises’s recent championships. Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson took to Twitter to provide his take, but it came off as a subtle jab at his former team.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves News: Lockout Update, Ryan Zimmerman Retires, and More

It’s been a slow day for news in terms of the lockout. What we do know, though, is that no new meeting has been scheduled between MLB and MLBPA after Saturday’s meeting between the two parties. Jon Heyman reports that the biggest remaining issues surround the luxury tax...
MLB
FanSided

Braves, Mets fans troll Nationals for Juan Soto contract flop

Braves and Mets fans had a field day trolling the Nationals for low-balling Juan Soto with a contract offer well below his value. Juan Soto is one of the top young players in the game. He might even command a contract worth upwards of $500 million. Apparently, his team, the...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves’ biggest remaining offseason questions: Who will start the year in the rotation?

With the lockout hopefully coming to an end sooner rather than later, it’s time to look at the biggest remaining offseason questions for the Braves. Obviously, the one everybody is focused on is Freddie Freeman, but we’ve talked about that plenty and will continue to discuss that once a new CBA is in place, so we will skip that topic for the time being. This series will focus on the other things Alex Anthopoulos is thinking about before the start of the season, beginning with the rotation.
MLB
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

