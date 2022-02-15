ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill ISD calls for $125 million school bond election

By Sharon Raissi
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to call a bond totaling $125,240,000 for May 7 elections, targeting improvements for all campuses and the construction of a new multipurpose facility.

Brownsboro ISD to hold election for $20.5 million school bond

For a $100,000 home (taxable value), this increase to the tax rate would equal $192.42 per year, or just over $16.04 per month. Taxes would not increase for voters 65 and up with a homestead exemption.

The bond is broken into Proposition A and Proposition B.

Proposition A – $113,060,000

  • Wise Elementary: Build new classrooms, renovate gym and renovate office space
  • Jackson Elementary: Build new classrooms and renovate gym
  • Kissam Intermediate: Renovate office and library spaces, add driveway
  • Junior High: Build a new campus
  • High School: Build a new CTE facility
  • Other: Build a new operations and transportation facility

Proposition B – $12,180,000

  • Multipurpose Center: Build a new multipurpose activity center for band, highlighters, cheerleaders, athletics and community functions
Mineola ISD to hold $29.8 million bond election to construct new primary school, career center

Chapel Hill ISD School Board President Les Schminkey said, “It has been 15 years since Chapel Hill community has voted to pass a bond. In the Fall of 2021, an assessment of our facilities was completed by Texas Association of School Boards Facilities Services and was reviewed by the Long Range Facility Planning Committee made up of community members and district staff. The committee proposed a Facility Master Plan in December which has led us to where we are now, calling a bond.”

The district is planning to host its first virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 for English-speaking community members and at 7:30 p.m. for Spanish-speaking community members.

Voters within the boundaries of the district can vote on two ballot items during early voting on April 25 through May 3, or during Election Day on May 7.

