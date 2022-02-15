Chapel Hill ISD calls for $125 million school bond election

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to call a bond totaling $125,240,000 for May 7 elections, targeting improvements for all campuses and the construction of a new multipurpose facility.

For a $100,000 home (taxable value), this increase to the tax rate would equal $192.42 per year, or just over $16.04 per month. Taxes would not increase for voters 65 and up with a homestead exemption.

The bond is broken into Proposition A and Proposition B.

Proposition A – $113,060,000

Wise Elementary: Build new classrooms, renovate gym and renovate office space

Build new classrooms, renovate gym and renovate office space Jackson Elementary: Build new classrooms and renovate gym

Build new classrooms and renovate gym Kissam Intermediate: Renovate office and library spaces, add driveway

Renovate office and library spaces, add driveway Junior High: Build a new campus

Build a new campus High School: Build a new CTE facility

Build a new CTE facility Other: Build a new operations and transportation facility

Proposition B – $12,180,000

Multipurpose Center: Build a new multipurpose activity center for band, highlighters, cheerleaders, athletics and community functions

Chapel Hill ISD School Board President Les Schminkey said, “It has been 15 years since Chapel Hill community has voted to pass a bond. In the Fall of 2021, an assessment of our facilities was completed by Texas Association of School Boards Facilities Services and was reviewed by the Long Range Facility Planning Committee made up of community members and district staff. The committee proposed a Facility Master Plan in December which has led us to where we are now, calling a bond.”

The district is planning to host its first virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 for English-speaking community members and at 7:30 p.m. for Spanish-speaking community members.

Voters within the boundaries of the district can vote on two ballot items during early voting on April 25 through May 3, or during Election Day on May 7.

