Country star Jason Aldean's 'Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour' heads to Des Moines this fall

By Isaac Hamlet, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
When Jason Aldean hits the road this summer for his "Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour," Des Moines will be among his final performances in the fall.

Aldean takes over the stage at Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, joined by special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

The Georgia-born country singer with more than 15 years of performances under his belt is the voice behind songs like "Night Train," "Rearview Town" and "Blame It On You." In 2021, he also collaborated with fellow country star Carrie Underwood on the song "If I Didn't Love You."

His next album, titled "Georgia," comes out on April 22, less than a year after the release of his previous studio album, "Macon." The two releases are part of a double album called "Macon, Georgia."

Aldean previously appeared at Wells Fargo Arena in February 2020 as part of his "We Back Tour" with Riley Green and Morgan Wallen performing. Before that, Aldean also played the Iowa State Fair in 2011.

Aldean's guests for his fall show come from different corners of country music. Barrett is most recognizable for her stint on "American Idol," where she appeared in the same season as Iowan Maddie Poppe, and the release of her 2019 song "I Hope."

Morgan has co-written songs for Aldean, including his "If I Didn't Love You," with Underwood. He recently signed with Night Train Records, a record label launched by Aldean.

A DJ who deals frequently with country music, Silver has been a longtime collaborator with Aldean. In 2019, Silver released his album "Corners."

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 18 and range from $49.75 to $149.75 and will be available through Hy-VeeTix.com.

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, or follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.

