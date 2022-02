Despite Kanye “Ye” West’s best efforts, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were each other’s Valentines this year. The duo celebrated V-Day a few days early with some romantic dinners around New York City and were even spotted sharing a rare public kiss on Feb. 13. From the looks of it, Kim and Pete celebrated Valentine’s Day by keeping it low-key, a sharp change of tune from Kim’s previous relationship with Ye... but that might be just what she’s looking for.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO