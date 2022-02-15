Coronavirus updates: 8 Shasta County women die of COVID-19

This week, the state lifted some masking measures put in place during the omicron outbreak.

Shasta County Public Health recommends all people still mask up regardless of their vaccination status. That's because COVID-19 outbreak is still high in the North State.

Scroll down for updates this week, Feb. 14-20, 2022. For updated case numbers and data as it becomes available scroll below updates.

Friday: 8 Shasta County women die of COVID -19

Eight more people in Shasta County died of COVID-19, Public Health reported on Friday.

They were:

A woman in her 60s

Three women in their 70s

Three women in their 80s

A woman age 90 or older

Their deaths bring the total number of Shasta County residents who died of COVID to 545 people, according to Public Health data .

Wednesday: State rolls out new COVID-19 masking requirements

California Public Health released new masking mandates this week after COVID-19 case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations dropped overall throughout the state.

Here is where people are required to wear masks as of Wednesday:

On public transit and in stations, terminals and airports

Indoors in kindergarten-through-grade-12 schools and childcare settings

At health care settings

At correctional facilities and detention centers

At homeless shelters

At long-term care settings and adult care facilities

Masks are required for unvaccinated people and recommended for everyone at:

Indoor public settings

Shops

Restaurants

Theaters

Family entertainment centers

Meetings

State and local government offices that serve the public

The state put more restrictive measures in place during the omicron outbreak in mid-December.

For more information about state mandates and masking, go to the state's COVID-19 information website at bit.ly/34F8sQR .

Tuesday: Vaccination, booster clinic features free food, prizes

The Sikh Cultural and Education Center and Shasta County Citizens Advocating Respect will host a vaccination clinic from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Shasta Lake Chiropractic, 4221 Shasta Dam Blvd.

Shots available include Moderna and Pfizer vaccine series, boosters and children's vaccine doses, Shasta County Public Health said. Youths and children ages 5 to 17 must have a parent or guardian present to get vaccinated.

The clinic also includes free food, testing kits and gift card prizes.

Translators will provide language services in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Spanish, Mien and Hmong.

For more information call 530-440-2626 or 628-502-6203.

Monday: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Shasta County drop

While COVID-19 outbreak in Shasta County is still high, new public health data suggests case numbers dropped almost 9% and hospitalizations dropped 8% over the past week.

From Feb. 7 to Sunday, the county's seven-day test positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests that came back positive — dropped to 405.9 cases per 100,000 people, according to the California Department of Public Health .

That's down from 459.9 per 100,000 people between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6, according to state health data.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also went down. Last week, Shasta County hospitals cared for 69 COVID patients on average per day — down from 75 patients per day during the first week of February.

Outbreak in the county is still four times what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider widespread. Shasta County Public Health recommended people continue to take precautions — wear a mask, wash hands, keep a social distance — to avoid catching and spreading the virus.

COVID-19 numbers in Shasta County

Here are case, hospitalization and other numbers reported by Shasta County Public Health branch on Friday. Data doesn't include results from at-home testing.

New known cases: 75

Total known cases: 29,945

New deaths reported: 8

Total deaths: 545

Hospitalized: 77, 14 in intensive care units

Known active cases: 501

New cases by age group:

Ages 0-12: 6

Ages 13-19: 2

Ages 20-29: 11

Ages 30-39: 16

Ages 40-49: 8

Ages 50-59: 10

Ages 60-69: 7

Ages 70-79: 5

Ages 80-89: 8

Age 90 and older: 2

Age not reported: 0

