ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport church total loss after early morning fire

By Misty Castile and Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

A Shreveport congregation is without a building after an early morning fire left their church a total loss.

Gary Taylor,  pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, remains optimistic. He says Mount Hermon Baptist Church has offered the congregation use of their building.

"We are a small congregation,"  Taylor said. "First we are going to talk to God and see what the Lord says. Whatever God will have us do we will try to follow his directions best we can with what we have."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgTvo_0eF5x6MI00

At 3:23 a.m. fire Crews from Fire Station 14 arrived at the church to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the front and side of the single-story wood-framed building.

Fire crews initially entered the church but the conditions inside the structure deteriorated and became unsafe.

Firefighters directed hose streams into the structure and a ladder truck was used to bring the situation under control. The blaze was under control at 4:04 am.

There were 11 fire units and 32 firefighters initially dispatched.

The church received extensive damage and is a complete loss. There were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews remained on scene most of the morning performing salvage and overhaul operations.

"We are going to lean heavily on whatever God tells us to do," Taylor said.

Misty Castile is the editor of the Shreveport Times. You can reach her at mcastile@gannett.com or on Twitter at @castilemisty.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport church total loss after early morning fire

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

San Francisco school board recall sends a dangerous message

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Mount Hermon, LA
FOXBusiness

FAA head who tried to rebuild agency's reputation resigns

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is stepping down. Stephen Dickson, a former pilot and executive with Delta Air Lines, cited separation from his family during the coronavirus pandemic as his reason for resigning. He led the agency since August 2019. He reportedly told President Biden, "It is time...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Bob Saget's family sues to block release of death investigation records

The family of the late Bob Saget on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block the release of records connected to the investigation into the actor's death in Florida. Court documents obtained by USA Today revealed that Saget's wife and daughters filed the lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, which have both conducted investigations into Saget's death.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Gannett#Total Loss#The Shreveport Times#Twitter
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1000
Followers
628
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy