The White House is taking a victory lap over its efforts to close the digital divide, announcing Monday that 10 million households have signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which was funded to the tune of $14.2 billion under the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The program, designed for low-income Americans, offers eligible households up to $30 off their monthly internet service, or up to $75 off for those living on tribal lands.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO