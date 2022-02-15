IVECO and Gruber Logistics present the IVECO S-WAY LNG for the transport of abnormal loads up to 50 tonnes

Proactive transportation planning helps companies meet order deadlines and minimize transportation risk. However, most logistics departments and shippers traditionally have limited visibility into their capacity and needs beyond a few days with two parties rarely communicating with each other until a shipment is ready. Leaf Logistics is a supply chain planning platform that connects shippers, carriers, and partners to bring unprecedented visibility into shipping schedules and capacity so that all parties can make informed and critical decisions. Using machine learning and data analytics, Leaf is able to optimize transportation plans for both shippers and carriers. The platform also serves as a marketplace allowing shippers to contract with providers, providing certainty, in pricing and scheduling, for shipments while providing normalized and predictable revenue for carriers. It’s estimated that 30% of trucks on the road ride empty and the use of Leaf Flex and Leaf Adapt, the company’s signature products, allows shippers and carriers to minimize these empty hauls, leading to a reduction in the environmental impact of the industry as well. Leaf grew annual revenue 10x in 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO