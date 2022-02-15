ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IVECO and Gruber Logistics present the IVECO S-WAY LNG for the transport of abnormal loads up to 50 tonnes

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 2 days ago

As part of their sustainability partnership agreement, IVECO and Gruber Logistics present the first alternative fuel-powered transport vehicle for abnormal loads up to 50 tonnes, the IVECO S-WAY LNG, which delivers operational and environmental efficiency. The use of alternative fuel transport solutions for the transportation of abnormal loads is an important...

