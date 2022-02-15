JEFFREY EPSTEIN: Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a woman who accused Queen Elizabeth II's second son of raping her when she was 17-years-old, after being introduced by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the Court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action," read a letter to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of U.S. District Court in Manhattan from Giuffre's lawyer on Tuesday.

The amount of the settlement between Prince Andrew, 61, and Giuffre, now 38, is confidential.

Photo credit US District Court

A stipulation filed with the court also reads, "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

Prince Andrew also “intends to make a substantial donation” to a charity “in support of victims’ rights,” the document filed with the court states.