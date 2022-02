CMS surveyors visited Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital four times in the last two months of 2021 before terminating the hospital's Medicare contract in January. CMS terminated Galesburg Cottage Hospital's Medicare contract Jan. 14, meaning the hospital will not receive Medicare reimbursement for services provided to patients after that date. The agency pulled the hospital's funding for failing to comply with several Medicare rules, including those related to patient rights and nursing services.

