Blackford County, IN

Blackford man sentenced for meth dealing in 'man cave'

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 2 days ago
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Blackford County man is going to prison after admitting to selling meth out of his "man cave."

James M. Keifer-Graham, 32, Montpelier, last week received a seven-year sentence — two years of incarceration followed by five years on probation — from Delaware Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade.

Keifer-Graham had pleaded guilty to dealing in meth, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison

Under the terms of a plea agreement, five other charges — maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia — were dismissed.

The Montpelier man was arrested in June 2020 after Blackford County drug investigators served a search warrant at his home.

Keifer-Graham at that time "acted surprised to know that methamphetamine was located inside the house and recovered from inside the 'man cave' room,"" an officer wrote.

He received credit for six days already spent in the Blackford County jail. Judge Bade also ordered the Blackford County man to participate in a treatment program for substance abusers while incarcerated.

Keifer-Graham had earlier convictions for dealing in marijuana, driving while intoxicated, intimidation and maintaining a common nuisance.

