PHOTO: Adams awards Bloomberg with Key to NYC, says he 'made our city stronger, healthier'

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Mayor Eric Adams awarded the Key to NYC to Michael Bloomberg on Monday, saying the former mayor “made our city stronger and healthier.”

Bloomberg, who served as mayor from 2002 to 2013, was given the key at Gracie Mansion, where Adams noted the billionaire's philanthropy and fight for gun control, among other things.

“It’s an honor to celebrate former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and acknowledge so many of his achievements that have made our city stronger and healthier,” Adams said.

Adams tweeted a photo of the two mayors holding the key while shaking hands, writing that Bloomberg “knew how to #GetStuffDone as Mayor and he's still getting stuff done for our city today! Proud to count him as a friend and even prouder to honor him at Gracie Mansion tonight.”

The mostly symbolic gesture came less than two months into Adams’ first term as mayor.

Unlike former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who blamed Bloomberg for issues like rising homelessness, Adams appears to have a good relationship with his predecessor.

At a gala just days before last year’s mayoral election, Bloomberg said he was “convinced” the city would have “great leadership” under Adams. Speaking at the same event, Adams compared Bloomberg to Jesus Christ.

Responding to Monday’s bestowment, de Blasio’s former press secretary Bill Neidhardt told the Daily News that giving the key to Bloomberg was a “weird” move.

“It says something about your values,” Neidhardt told the outlet. “Eric Adams is giving the Key to the City to one of the richest men alive. It’s confounding.”

Neidhardt also said, “there’s something behind it,” and that the honor may be Adams’ way of thanking Bloomberg for fundraising help.