It’s a fair question that was brought up back on Kevin & Query in early January by Stephen Holder of The Athletic, who had mentioned that the Colts could create $7 million dollars more in cap space by waving goodbye to Carson Wentz ahead of March 19, when an additional $7 million in his contract becomes guaranteed. Wentz is due $15 million whether he’s on the Colts roster or not next season but to guarantee another $7 million to a guy the front office may not be fully onboard with is a decision worth monitoring.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO