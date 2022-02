Justin Bieber wore a bizarre mask over his face, while on his way to church with wife Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills. See the photo!. Ski season in Los Angeles? Justin Bieber, 27, wore a strange mask over his entire head on his way to church with wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, in Beverly Hills on January 26. The mask, which didn’t cover his mouth or nose, appeared to be covered with text in a white font that stood out over a black background. The singer also sported sunglasses over the eye holes of the mask, and a hoodie over his head just in case anyone didn’t get the memo that he did not want to be bothered.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO