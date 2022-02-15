ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Cullman County District Attorney race opponents share why the people are important

By Lauren Estes
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eo4Gc_0eF5uC6g00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County District Attorney incumbent Wilson Blaylock and challenger, local attorney Champ Crocker, shared with The Cullman Tribune their thoughts on the upcoming election for DA.

The question the Tribune posed to each candidate was simply,

“Why are the people that you’ll be representing – if you win – important to you?”

Blaylock said his focus has been and will always be to seek justice as Cullman County’s top law enforcement official.

“Whether it is representing the victims of crimes or their families, custodial parents in child support cases, or the citizens of Cullman County at-large, my office will continue to prosecute each case to the extent that justice requires,” Blaylock said. “The results of ‘justice’ has changed drastically over the years. For example, in recent years, we have seen the State Legislature enact so-called ‘prison reform’ laws that have led to a mass exodus of career criminals from the prison system back into our neighborhoods. The Legislature has also handicapped our ability to seek justice by mandating other laws such as the sentencing guidelines, which often prevents us from sending many habitual offenders to prison. These laws, which are targeted at saving the State of Alabama money by decreasing the size of the prison population, have placed our citizens’ safety at risk.”

Blaylock went on to say, “While our office has been presented with challenges, we have also sought solutions to confront these challenges. An example of such a solution is the creation of the Helping Families Initiative (HFI). The HFI is targeted at helping students with truancy or disciplinary problems to build productive futures while improving the safety and learning environments for all.  Studies have shown that the vast majority of adult offenders had certain behavioral characteristics that could be identified during their school-aged years. The HFI was primarily created to help correct the problems and decision-making of at-risk children that could lead them down a path of crime. The HFI is a full-community effort that involves the local school systems and representatives from throughout the community.”

Blaylock finished, saying, “The District Attorney is tasked with more than just the prosecution of criminal cases. Our office also offers many more services such as Victim Services, Worthless Check Unit, Court Cost and Restitution Recovery Unit and Child Support Enforcement Unit. Our office will continue to offer these services to our community because our families and communities deserve it. Representing the people of Cullman County has been a great responsibility. I would be honored to continue to serve you as District Attorney because Cullman County is such a special place that I will always fight to keep it safe.”

Cullman attorney Champ Crocker first thanked The Tribune for focusing this question on what matters the most in this election and every election and that is the people.

“I’m running because the people of this community matter to me. I grew up here, my law practice is here, and my wife and I chose to raise our family here. We have two young children who I want to grow up in the same safe, secure community I did,” Crocker said. “There is a national conversation happening right now revealing that who you elect as District Attorney will have more practical impact on your quality of life than any other elected official.”

Crocker discussed his goal of a safe community starts with the people supporting law enforcement.

“As District Attorney, I will support and partner with our law enforcement because they are on the front lines,” Crocker said. “I have represented law enforcement officers and agencies as an attorney, attended countless events supporting our officers and I have served as a legal instructor for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Cullman Police Department and Alabama Reserve Deputies Association. I have ridden the roads of this county with deputies, and I’ve been on scene with them in confrontations with combative individuals. I have seen firsthand what our officers face, which is why I will be fully engaged with law enforcement and the community.”

Crocker’s final thoughts included the importance of sharing that the District Attorney represents the State of Alabama in court, but crime victims serve as the face of the State.

“I will establish a Victims Advisory Council on my first day in office and will take other measures to give victims the priority, acknowledgement and justice they deserve. I will use my training and experience and that of my staff so we can win our cases at trial. The people should expect nothing less,” he said. “I will have a transparent administration. Access should not be hard. It should not be hard to see your elected officials. That is why I will have an open-door policy – to be ready, willing and able to assist the people of Cullman County. If someone is calling the District Attorney’s Office, it’s probably because they are having a bad day. My staff and I will conduct ourselves with professionalism, courtesy and respect for the citizens,” Crocker continued.

Crocker added, “The Office of District Attorney does not belong to any individual – it belongs to the people. In 2016, Donald Trump said ‘The problems we face now…will last only as long as we continue relying on the same politicians who created them. A change in leadership is required to change these outcomes.’ I am running to bring change so that the Office of District Attorney serves the people as it should.”

The primary election will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Commission discusses road safety concerns related to new subdivision construction

CULLMAN, Ala. – At the Cullman County Commission meeting Tuesday evening, one item of discussion was the plat Pointe Sixteen subdivision which will contain 74 lots and be located on County Road 204. Ted Eaton voiced concerns from the property owners on County Road 204 about the impending construction of the subdivision. The only route for construction traffic and increased regular traffic will be County Road 204 which is a 13 ft-wide road that does not accommodate two lane traffic. Within two-tenths of a mile from the entrance to the proposed plat are four blind curves, steep hills with no visibility,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported February 15, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported February 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents February 10 forgery; person; forged checkthird-degree criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SWthird-degree criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW February 14 Arrests February 14 Champion, Jennifer L.; 38 Grand Jury- unlawful possession/receiving controlled substanceGrand Jury- second-degree possession of marijuanaGrand Jury- possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA- fourth-degree theft of property (8 counts)FTA- third-degree criminal trespass (6 counts)FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Dodd, Dennis J.; 50 fourth-degree theft of property Speakman, Blain R.; 30 trafficking Smith, Buffy D.; 46 fourth-degree theft of property Duncan, Stephanie L.; 46 fourth-degree theft of property Overton, Celina J.; 27 FTA- possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA- leaving scene of accident Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

United Way of Cullman County sending reminder that National 211 Day is Friday, Feb. 11

CULLMAN, Ala. – Friday, Feb. 11 is National 211 Day, a day set aside to celebrate the 211 Call Center, which serves people in crisis or who need help every hour of every day of the year. By dialing 211, anyone in the Cullman County area can reach a caring and knowledgeable counselor who can help or information about where to access help. “During a tornado or other disaster, our community leaders tell people to call 211 to find out how to get help or services related to the crisis,” said Becky Goff, executive director of United Way of Cullman County....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville City Council approves temporary closure of Bull Dog Lane

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – At the Hanceville City Council meeting Thursday night, council members approved the closing of Bull Dog Lane for the duration of the time it will take to finish construction on the Elementary School building. Pam Reid and Cathi Bradford were both reappointed to the Hanceville Library Board for four-year terms. A public hearing was set for March 10 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the rezoning of a property of over half an acre for real estate company One One Two Two. The company has met the approval of the planning commission. The council surplused three vehicles, a 2020 Dodge 1500,...
HANCEVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Government
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Alabama State
Cullman County, AL
Government
The Cullman Tribune

Governor Ivey encourages veteran hiring through HIRE VETS Medallion Program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington are encouraging Alabama employers to hire veterans by applying to and participating in the Hire Vets Medallion Award Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs from January 28 – April 30, 2022. “Alabama will always proudly support our military men and women, and our veterans who have served,” said Governor Ivey. “Our veterans will, no doubt, be a major asset to Alabama businesses. I remain committed to assisting and lifting up our veterans in any way I can.” These awards are the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Falkville man arrested in Cullman County on drug-related charges

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Dodge City area for reports of a reckless driver on Thursday, February 3.  Frankie Ray South, 65, of Falkville was located in the area.  Probable cause was developed and his vehicle was searched. Drugs and paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.  He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.  Sheriff Matt Gentry applauded the efforts of the rapid response of the CCSO deputies in this drug-related arrest.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

South Vinemont Town Council approves additional streetlights on Hwy 31

VINEMONT, Ala. – At the Vinemont Town Council meeting Tuesday evening, council members discussed possible uses for the American Rescue Plan funds. The council received approximately $88,000 last June and will receive another portion again in June. In October, $32,847 of the funds was allocated to repaving Ridgeway Street. Chris Thompson suggested using the funds for clean up at Henry Row Wood Park. The council discussed the possibility of creating a contract for having the park grounds cleaned and detailed once a month. Thompson said, “That could be a really nice park that the whole community could use.” The motion to accept the adding of the additional streetlights on Hwy 31 was approved. Public Works Director Mike Graves stated, “There’s going to be 12 installed going North on the East side. The others are going to be alternated and upgraded going South on the West side.” The South Vinemont Town Council holds its regular council meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at Vinemont Town Hall. The public is invited to attend. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Kaden Gay of Vinemont Middle wins 95th Cullman County Spelling Bee

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 95th annual Cullman County spelling bee took place at Temple Baptist Church on Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. The contest began with words such as squirm, honeybee, tantrum, science and progressed in difficulty to words such as effusive, pervasive and austere.  Kaden Gay, 8th grader from Vinemont Middle School, placed first with the correct spelling of the word “remorseful.” The runner up was Karly Arndt, 7th grade, of St. Bernard Prep. Vinemont Middle School Principal Johnny Whaley said about Kaden, “We’re all very excited and very proud of him. Kaden is a wonderful kid, just a great kid, very smart,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
1K+
Followers
838
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy