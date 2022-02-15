ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State athletics director Ashley Robinson signs contract extension through 2026

By Khari Thompson, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
Jackson State athletics director Ashley Robinson has signed a contract extension through 2026, Jackson State president Thomas Hudson announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Today we locked in the talented @JacksonStateAD (Robinson) through 2026," Hudson wrote. "We are ecstatic to have him continue to lead the @JacksonStateU Division of Athletics! His commitment and service to the university and our student-athletes are invaluable."

Robinson, a Jackson native who graduated from Murrah High School, played college basketball at Mississippi Valley State, where he is in the MVSU athletics hall of fame.

Robinson began his career as an academic coordinator at Delaware State, an HBCU in Dover, Delaware. He later rose the ranks as a compliance administrator with stops at JSU, the Southwestern Athletic Conference, MVSU and Prairie View A&M, before returning to JSU as athletics director in 2018.

He made one of the biggest football coaching hires in the country when he brought Deion Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, to JSU. Jackson State football made its first Celebration Bowl appearance under Sanders and has garnered national attention with the signing of No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter, the highest-rated player to ever sign with an HBCU.

