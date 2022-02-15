MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials at TPC Craig Ranch are currently accepting applications for their Turf Management Internship program. Interns who are chosen to participate help prepare the golf course for the PGA TOUR’s AT&T Byron Nelson and gain valuable career knowledge from industry veterans.



“It’s a chance for us to share our years of experience with the next generation,” said Golf Course Superintendent Jim Osborne. “In return, they receive hands-on experience they wouldn’t find anywhere else.”

Along with tournament preparation, interns learn about all facets of golf course agronomy, including:

Chemical and fertilizer application, calibration and execution

Moisture management strategy of Creeping Bent Grass greens

Cultural and grooming practices

Irrigation repair and maintenance

Staff Management

Situational problem solving

General Manager Greg Kinney is an advocate for the program and says it is “a unique opportunity for students of golf course agronomy to tackle real-world situations while preparing for a major tournament.”

TPC Craig Ranch’s outstanding championship layout ranks among the top private golf courses in the United States according to Golf Digest. The par-72, 7,438-yard golf course was designed by PGA TOUR legend and architect Tom Weiskopf, with PGA TOUR player D.A. Weibring serving as a consultant on the course design. The course’s lush Zoysia fairways and Bentgrass greens – surrounded by a backdrop of beautiful, gently rolling hills and mature woods on the limestone banks of Rowlett Creek – offer an inspiring test for players of all levels.

TPC Craig Ranch accepts applications through November for internships that begin in January and have the flexibility to last from 3-12 months. Interns will typically work 50-60 hours per week, and housing, uniforms and meals are provided (contingent on COVID-19 regulations.) Those interested in applying can email a cover letter and resume to james.osborne@clubcorp.com .

