Athletes of the Week: Crest, Huss basketball and Lincoln Charter swim champion honored

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
In polling that ended Feb. 6, readers of The Gaston Gazette and The Shelby Star selected the area’s latest batch of Athlete of the Week nominees for the winter sports season.

Each week, area high school coaches can submit scores and standout performances from their team’s previous week of action. If your child’s name — or anyone else from their team — does not appear on the list following a stellar performance, please encourage your coach to email their submissions to jhughes@gastongazette.com.

Boys Hoops Player of the Week

Mari Adams, Crest

The season’s first Boys Hoops Player of the Week, Mari Adams has come back around for a second prize.

A senior, he picked up 54.3% of last week’s vote.

During the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, he earned a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) in an 83-69 win over Stuart Cramer. He added 12 points in the Chargers’ 83-41 win over Forestview, followed by 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his team’s rout of Hunter Huss.

For the season, he is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Girls Hoops Player of the Week

Myla Hoover, Hunter Huss

A breakout season for the Huss sophomore sharpshooter continues with her being recognized as Girls Hoops Player of the Week by readers of The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star.

Her 1,218 votes outpaced a host of worthy competitors, becoming the third Lady Huskie player to be honored in as many weeks.

During the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, she scored 15 points in a 52-32 win over North Gaston before hitting seven 3-pointers in a 29-point effort at Crest.

On Monday, she notched a triple-double (21 points, 11 assist, 10 steals) in a Huss win over North Gaston.

Athlete of the Week

Grace Wilson, Lincoln Charter

The Lincoln Charter swimming sensation tallied 75% of the overall vote in last week's poll, earning Athlete of the Week honors by readers of The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star.

At the West 1A/2A regional swim meet, she placed first in the 200-yard freestyle. This past weekend, she won a 1A/2A state championship swimming that distance.

Past recipients

Week 1: Mari Adams, Crest; Grace East, Piedmont Community Charter

Week 2: Carson Kelly, Cherryville; Khalia King, Kings Mountain

Week 3: Jordan Truesdale, West Lincoln; Chloe Norman, West Lincoln

Week 4: Amya Graham, South Point; Carson Kelly, Cherryville

Week 5: Amya Graham, South Point; Cooper Ray, South Point

Week 6: Zeke Cannedy, Kings Mountain; Tionna Pettus, Bessemer City

Week 7: Savanni Harris, Hunter Huss; Will Kelly, Suart Cramer; J.J. Patterson, Shelby

Week 8: Drew Bean, East Lincoln; Brooklyn Swann, Hunter Huss

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email jhughes@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.

