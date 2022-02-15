ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks once again blow it against beatable team: 'We're just letting a lot of them go'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mT82a_0eF5trtK00

The Knicks are once again on a losing streak, following up one of their most impressive wins of the season with two bad losses to two bad teams.

After stunning the Warriors on the road last week, New York wrapped up its otherwise dreadful road trip by blowing a 23-point lead to the lowly Trail Blazers on Saturday, then fell at home in overtime to the struggling and shorthanded Thunder on Monday night, a team that came into the night with a 17-39 record.

“The first game back after a long road trip like that, you’re always trying to establish confidence at home because you’ve been away for so long,” Evan Fournier said. “That’s definitely disappointing, for sure…this is a challenge mentally.”

In a season full of deflating losses, the Knicks managed to throw another one onto the pile, missing 21 of their last 30 shots down the stretch to allow Oklahoma City to steal a win at The Garden, and sink New York deeper towards the bottom, and closer to a return to draft lottery watch.

What’s worse for the Knicks is that their recent defeats are coming against teams that will also be looking to collect ping pong balls.

“We gotta finish better,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We know that. Oklahoma City is playing hard, they’re playing well…so we knew we were gonna be challenged.”

The crippling road trip started with the Knicks looking like their best selves against the lowly Lakers, only to allow Los Angeles storm back and steal the game to continue what would become a four-game losing streak. In what has become a habit, the team continues to blow close games, as Fred Katz of The Athletic noted that New York is being outscored by more than 15 points per 100 possessions in crunch time, or the final five minutes of a game that is within five or fewer points.

“We’re just letting a lot of them go, honestly,” Julius Randle said. “Probably four of our last five losses were very winnable games. The story there could have been a lot different. But I’m not on to dwell on it.”

The Knicks have let those games go, and can’t get them back. They are now two games out of the final play-in spot, and are showing no signs of breaking out, especially not after two frustrating performances against teams that are even farther below the .500 mark.

If things don’t change quickly, the Knicks will be back in the all-too familiar lottery hunt.

“We just gotta fight,” Thibodeau said. “That’s it. we got into where we are, and we gotta fight. That’s the only option.”

