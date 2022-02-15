Jefferson County opens COVID testing site

In an effort to take pressure off of local doctors’ offices and the hospital’s emergency room, Jefferson County Health Department has reopened a local COVID-19 Testing Site.

COVID-19 tests will be provided by the Jefferson County Health Department at the county’s Emergency Operations Center (former Armory) located at 1841 Georgia Highway 24 West near Louisville. Tests will be provided on Thursdays between 8:30 a.m. and noon. Pre-registration is recommended. To register visit https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=7140

For most of the last year the health department had redirected its priorities promoting and providing vaccines and away from testing, but Nurse Manager Leigh Davis said that she has been hearing from local health service providers that their offices have been overrun with people requesting tests.

Jefferson Hospital CEO Wendy Martin said that during the Omicron surge the emergency room in Louisville was flooded with people with mild or no symptoms who wanted to be tested for the virus.

“We actively discouraged this,” Martin said. “It holds up care for people with true emergencies. We have seen that decline.”

Martin said that there has been a national shortage of tests and testing supplies and the hospital has cut back on the number of people they test who show up with no symptoms requesting to be tested. Those testing supplies are needed for people who come into the hospital through the emergency room and become inpatients in their facilities, she said. The clinics have had a much smaller supply of the rapid tests as well.

While the hospital’s inpatient volume has been less during the Omicron surge than it was during the Delta surge, Martin said that they are still seeing patients who are sick enough to be hospitalized and potentially intubated.

“Our outpatient volumes have been consistently very high, but we’ve been able to treat them on an outpatient basis either with the monoclonal antibodies, which we offer here at least once a week, or other therapies,” Martin said.

The hospital has had people come in for other reasons, injuries or other conditions, who did not present typical COVID symptoms but who proceeded to test positive for the virus.

“The hospital has implemented policies to require COVID tests for any patient before they are admitted to either the inpatient or behavioral health unit to make sure we are protecting staff and utilizing the correct precautions with the patients,” Martin said.

The Jefferson County Health Department continues to offer vaccines and boosters on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m, Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The health department currently offers Pfizer for ages 5+ and Moderna for ages 18+. Booster vaccines are also available and recommended five months after the primary vaccine series is complete.

Beginning in March, the health department will be offering vaccines on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon at its 2501 US-1, Louisville location. If the clinic falls on the last working day of the month then the office will be closed.

Davis’ office has administered 20,601 vaccines as of January and 8,423 Jefferson County residents (54 percent of the county) are fully vaccinated. That is on par with state averages. Some 59 percent of the county has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 39 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot.