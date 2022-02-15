How Cookbooks And James Barber Helped Me Find Fat Joy

My initiation to alcohol came when my friend’s older sister let us tag along to a house party with her friends. The fruity vodka coolers on offer were sickly sweet and remarkably easy to drink. I immediately loved the buzzing sensation in my head. Booze helped me relax and let loose around others—even my friend’s older sister and her cool friends. As a painfully shy and awkward 14-year-old, I never knew what to say, and a lot of jokes flew over my head. After a couple of vodka coolers, though, I became a lighter, funnier version of myself. A truer version—or so I thought. I liked that girl and from then on, I jumped at any opportunity to inhabit her persona. I binge-drank my way through the ‘90s, at an age when binge-drinking was the norm. I downed neat rum from McDonald’s cups, priding myself on my ability to “outdrink boys.” I danced like no one was watching. I never once passed out or blacked out.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO