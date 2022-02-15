ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a court filing showed on Tuesday, after she accused him in a lawsuit of sexually abusing...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Can Prince Andrew Convince a Jury This Picture Is Fake?

Prince Andrew, now headed for a jury trial over rape allegations, still intends to argue that the photo of him with a teenage Virginia Giuffre in convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home is a fake, The Daily Beast understands. “It’s impossible to determine whether that photo has been...
WORLD
KCBD

Court filing: Prince Andrew to donate to accuser’s charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Court filing: Prince Andrew to donate to accuser Virginia Giuffre’s charity. He says he regrets his association with Jeffrey Epstein. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:. NEW YORK (AP) — A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
newschain

Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in civil claim

The Duke of York and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sex claim filed in the US. In a letter submitted to the United States District Court on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Andrew’s lawyers to say that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.
LAW
The Independent

Royal fans point out ‘hypocrisy’ of Meghan and Harry’s treatment after Prince Andrew settlement

Royal fans are defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and pointing out the “hypocrisy” in the way the royal couple was treated by the public, the press, and the royal family after Prince Andrew reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre.The Queen’s son, who was accused of sexually abusing Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein victim, when she was underage, confirmed the settlement in a statement, in which he also said he regretted his association with the late paedophile.In light of the settlement, which is reported to be as high as £12m, many have taken the opportunity to point out the hypocrisy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Concord News Journal

Father denied by court to take his 6-year-old son home because his wife is not vaccinated against Covid-19, appeals the court order

Since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, millions of people got vaccinated against the deadly virus, but many still remain vaccine hesitant. From misinformation spread online to religious exemptions, around 25% of Americans are still unvaccinated at this point of the pandemic and they are facing pressure to change their minds every single day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
POTUS
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter on the ropes! Biden's baby mama Lunden Roberts testifies before a federal grand jury investigating his murky finances and business deals with China in top-secret three-year probe

Hunter Biden's baby mama has testified before a federal grand jury investigating him for alleged tax crimes, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Lunden Roberts, 30, joins a growing list of former business partners and associates who have been subpoenaed to give evidence in the Department of Justice's secretive three-year probe into Hunter's murky financial affairs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Reuters
The Independent

Angel Lynn: Mother of woman paralysed after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend calls for tougher sentences

The mother of a young woman who was left paralysed after being snatched from the street by her abusive ex-boyfriend has called for him to face a tougher sentence.In 2020 Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel Lynn, then aged 19, bundling her into a van which drove off at speed. When it was travelling at about 60mph along a dual carriageway near Loughborough, she fell and suffered catastrophic brain injuries.Twenty-year-old Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence and will become eligible for release in June 2024, taking into account time already served on remand.His friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who drove the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Officer who ‘took advantage’ of vulnerable women he met on duty searched their police records, watchdog says

A police officer who formed inappropriate relationships with three vulnerable women he met while on duty used his force’s computer system to browse their police records, a watchdog has said.Gross misconduct allegations were found proven against 26-year-old Sam Bate at a Sussex Police disciplinary hearing last Wednesday.While the former police constable resigned from the force in January ahead of the hearing, it was ruled that Mr Bate would have been dismissed were he still serving with the force, and he has been barred from working for the police in the future.“Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy