Russell Wilson‘s future in Seattle remains a topic of debate despite saying earlier this month that his “hope and goal” is to remain with the Seahawks. BetMGM is offering -400 odds that the 34-year-old will remain with Seattle compared to +280 odds that another quarterback will be under center for the Seahawks in Week 1 next season. But with several playoff contenders likely to be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason and a draft class widely considered to be weak at the position, Seahawks general manager John Schneider may well receive tempting offers for Wilson.

NFL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO