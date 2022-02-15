ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos have officially hired 10 assistant coaches so far

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
After hiring Justin Outten (offensive coordinator), Butch Barry (offensive line coach) and Klint Kubiak (passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach) earlier this month, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett made seven more hires official on Monday.

Denver announced the official additions of Dom Capers (senior defensive assistant), Ramon Chinyoung (offensive quality control), Peter Hansen (linebackers), Mike Mallory (assistant special teams), Jake Moreland (tight ends), Ben Steele (assistant offensive line) and Bert Watts (outside linebackers), bringing the total to 10 new coaches so far.

More hires are on the way.

Most notably, Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero is expected to become the team’s new defensive coordinator. The Rams just won the Super Bowl on Sunday, so that move not becoming official on Monday is not surprising.

The Broncos are also expected to hire Rams assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes as their new special teams coordinator. Other additions that are not yet official include Tyrone Wheatley (running backs coach) and Marcus Dixon (defensive line coach).

We are tracking all of Denver’s coaching changes on this page.

