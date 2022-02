As frequent love songwriter Paul McCartney once sang, "Some people want to fill the world with silly love songs / And what's wrong with that?" Love has been one of music's main themes throughout history. Its universality and persistence have inspired almost every songwriter and artist to express themselves with love songs at some point. "Although people change and their bodies change, and their hair grows grey and falls out and their bodies decay and die ... there is something that doesn't change also about love and about the feelings we have for people," Leonard Cohen said in 1992. "Love never dies."

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO