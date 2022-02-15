Mozart's Attic & Acid Test tell the story of Orpheus and Eurydice

The singer and actress talks astrology, TikTok memes, weird food obsessions, and more. In this era of versatility, perhaps no one is doing it as well as Sabrina Carpenter. The singer and actress who broke-through in 2014 starring as Maya Heart in the Disney Channel spinoff series to Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, is also a certified pop star in her own right, gearing up to release her Island Records debut album later this year. But that’s not all that’s on her plate right now: Emergency, the collegiate comedy-thriller that she stars in, just made its debut at Sundance 2022, and Carpenter is also starring in and producing the anticipated Alice In Wonderland reimagined movie-musical, Alice, for Netflix, which will be the first project released under her own banner, At Last Productions. “Obviously, I have so many passions and I don't enjoy sleeping, apparently,” she tells NYLON.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO