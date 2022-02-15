ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 RB Jerrick Gibson Decommits from Florida Gators

By Demetrius Harvey
 2 days ago
Announced via social media, 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson has decommitted from the Florida Gators football program for the foreseeable future after announcing his commitment to the program in the summer of 2021.

Gibson, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, committed to Florida under the previous coaching staff with Dan Mullen in July 2021. An early commitment is not unheard of, and neither is a decommitment while the player figures out where they ultimately would like to take their talents and pursue an education at the next level.

Gibson was originally and primarily recruited by former Florida running backs coach Greg Knox, and Florida has since undergone a full regime change under new head coach Billy Napier, making Gibson's decommitment now not a total surprise.

The Gators were Gibson's first offer from a D1 program.

"First of all I would like to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Knox for blessing me with my first D1 offer and opportunity to play for the Florida Gators," Gibson wrote on Twitter earlier today. "With that being said I've decided to de-commit from the University of Florida. Please respect my decision"

Originally from Gainesville (Fla), Gibson attended Mundy Mills (Hampton, Ga.) last season but will now transfer to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his junior, and presumably senior, seasons.

When he originally received the offer from Florida, Gibson stated it was a "dream come true," getting an offer from the university he grew to love over the years is something to be proud of.

“I was very happy. I was jumping up and down, finna jump out the roof. It still feels unreal like I grew up watching this team, so it’s like a dream come true,” Gibson said in an interview with AllGators after his offer from Florida last year.

"In my city, running backs don’t really even get looked at by Florida. So it just means a lot to me. When I was younger, all I knew was Florida. I grew up watching Florida 24/7. I have just always liked them. It’s a blessing.”

It is not a surprise to see a decommitment, but his love for the university, at this point, hasn't waned and it wouldn't be surprising to see him recommit when the time is right later down the line. For now, Gibson remains a "free agent," in the eyes of recruiters, able to take on visits with genuine interest.

