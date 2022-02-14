ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Drainage Solutions for Heavy Clay Soil

By Kimberly Toscano
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently renovated my courtyard, carefully double digging the clay soil and adding plenty of organic matter. When heavy spring rains arrived, I discovered I had created a giant bathtub. As deep as I had dug, and despite a slight slope to the garden, I could not change the fact that...

purewow.com

This Is the Absolute Best Time to Water Your Plants to Keep Them Thriving

Being a plant parent is a big job, and two of the most important things to figure out are when is the best time to water plants and just how much water they need. You can always opt for drought-resistant plants such as echeveria and aloe, but what if thirsty blooms such as roses and hydrangeas are calling your name? And if you decide to go the gardening route, surely a backyard full of succulents does not make a dynamic garden. The situation can be tricky, so we decided to consult the pros and reached out to Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising and Resident Plant Dad at 1-800-Flowers.com to give us the rundown on watering plants.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: spider plant

The spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) conjures up a retro 1980s vibe. It’s a laid-back plant and very easy to propagate, because its baby plants hang from long stems, so you can pull them off and plant them separately. The long, arching leaves come in two main types of variegation: “Vittatum” with central creamy-white stripes flanked by a band of green on each side, and its opposite, “Variegatum”, with green leaves and white margins. It’s non-toxic to cats and dogs.
GARDENING
yourconroenews.com

Michael Potter: Now a great time to plant tomato seeds, prepare transplants

The tomato is one of the most popular garden bounties that can be grown in the ground or in pots. Sometimes a little knowledge will go a long way … or at least leads us to be productive. If you want to start tomatoes, now is a good time to plant seeds and prepare your transplants. The ideal planting time for transplants is about a month away.
CONROE, TX
HGTV

Growing Tomatoes in Pots

Tomatoes of all shapes and sizes are classic choices for growing in a vegetable garden, but there are also lots of great reasons to try them in containers, too. It’s much easier to protect the plants from critters such as deer and rabbits if the plants are growing close to your house, and having them nearby keeps them handy for harvesting. Container growing keeps the roots away from troublesome pests and diseases that might be in the soil, too. It helps you control how much water they get and when, a big plus if your garden soil tends to be especially soggy or sandy. Pots are also a perfect solution if you want to enjoy fresh-picked tomatoes but your gardening space is limited to a patio or balcony.
GARDENING
theprescotttimes.com

8 Beautiful Houseplants that Thrive in Water

Snippet: What houseplants can grow in water? Tropical plants that grow in water. What indoor plant likes lots of water? Can Philodendron grow in water permanently? Which is the most beautiful indoor plant? Fertilizer for plants growing in water. Which plants can grow in water without soil?. Children find particular...
GARDENING
almanac.com

13 Common Garden Weeds

Become a better gardener! Discover our new Almanac Garden Planner features for 2022. It’s easy, fun, and free to try!. No one likes to talk about weeds, but some (especially invasive, noxious weeds) will outcompete the crops, grasses, and plants in your home garden and yard. You will need to make choices. Learn about 13 common weeds—which ones are noxious and which ones have beneficial uses. We’ve included weed identification pictures to help.
GARDENING
HGTV

Planting and Growing Bell Peppers

Freshly picked bell peppers add sweetness and a refreshing crunch to summer dishes like kebabs, baked peppers, salads and salsas. With a little planning and extra care, you could pick a peck of your own homegrown sweet bell peppers this season. Choosing Which Pepper Plants to Grow. Buying nursery-grown pepper...
GARDENING
The Daily South

The Easiest Plants to Grow From Clippings

Sometimes a new plant doesn't require a trip to the garden shop, but a quick visit to a friend's yard or even your own. Growing plants from clippings is a super simple way to make the most, quite literally, of what you have. (Or, what your generous neighbor has.) For species that are not cold-hardy, this can be a great way to ensure you have a plant to enjoy next year, regardless of what happens this winter. It's also an excellent way to keep your kitchen stocked on herbs or boost your houseplant game.
GARDENING
Phys.org

Like diamonds, clay soils are forever

When you walk about your yard on a wet day, do your shoes stick in the mud? Could you make ceramic pots out of the soil in your garden? If the answers are yes to both, odds are you have clay soil, one of the biggest challenges for the home gardener.
HOME & GARDEN
Lancaster Farming

Square Foot Gardening: Small Space, High Yields

Mel Bartholomew promoted square foot gardening in 1981. His first book was among the best-selling gardening books in American history. Instead of big gardens with countless rows and back-breaking work, Bartholomew offered a gardening method suitable for small spaces with high yields and low maintenance. It was easy for beginners, but also attractive to advanced gardeners.
GARDENING
Daily Leader

Dealing with landscape drainage issues

My son’s landscape has drainage problems, and because I have some of the same issues we’re helping each other. And we’re not alone, as many other gardeners in our climate have problems with muddy areas from heavy rainwater that doesn’t drain away quickly. Sometimes it’s just...
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Episode 104: Plants for Winter Interest

If you live in the Northeast, Mountain West, or Midwest your idea of winter interest is certainly different than say, a gardener living in the South. Those of us who live in cooler locales are often satisfied with calling any plant that sticks its head above a snowbank “a winter stunner.” But in today’s episode we’re holding the bar a bit higher and talking about plants that really do save their best for the months of December, January, and February. We discuss shrubs that flower in winter, perennials that are evergreen, and even a few trees that every garden (regardless of geographic location) would benefit from. Our special guest is from Montana, so if she can find plants for winter interest, you know that anyone can.
GARDENING
ocj.com

Soil temperatures and nitrogen retention

With current fertilizer nitrogen prices and concerns about availability, we want to take advantage of every unit of N we apply for the 2022 corn crop. One place to look for N is from fall manure applications. The conditions at and after application will affect the amount of N available. We can make predictions of loss, but doing a pre-sidedress nitrogen test or another in-season soil test will increase the confidence in how much N is there for the crop.
AGRICULTURE
finegardening.com

Carla’s Garden in Winter

Today we’re visiting with regular GPOD contributor Carla Z. Mudry in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The garden in winter is magical all on its own. It doesn’t have the lushness of a full summer garden awash in colors and blooms, or the refreshed newness of spring awakening full of new greens and springtime bulbs, or even the golden hues of fall, but it has sparkling, frozen magic. Its bare form and structure are different than in other seasons, but it has a stark beauty interspersed with the glorious greens of evergreen shrubs and trees.
MALVERN, PA
finegardening.com

Native Landscape in the City

Today, garden designers Michael and George are sharing a landscape they created. We are a small garden design company (www.bluestemgardens.net) located in Brooklyn, New York, endeavoring to get more people to plant sustainable, primarily native plant landscapes. The photos below are from a project we installed two years ago and is now thriving and buzzing with pollinators.
BROOKLYN, NY
Seattle Times

How to make the best of clay soil in the garden

When you walk about your yard on a wet day, do your shoes stick in the mud? Could you make ceramic pots out of the soil in your garden? If the answers are yes to both, odds are you have clay soil, one of the biggest challenges for the home gardener.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

The Garden Brought Inside

My name is Fran Cohen, and this is my second submission to GPOD. (Check out Fran’s first submission here.) I’ve been gardening here in Rhode Island for more than 30 years. This time of year I find it especially warming to go through last year’s photos that bring the outside in with bouquets big and small. Matching the blossoms to the vase is important, but where to put the vase is just as important. A favorite location is the windowsill over the kitchen sink, where I can study things up close. Another is in the downstairs powder room with its vivid blue-purple walls.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Windowsill Plants for Winter and Beyond

Once it gets cold, our English gardening side argues a lot with our South Texas side. One half thinks gardening is a necessary year-round activity; the other half thinks going outside in anything colder than 50°F is risky. Compromises have to be made. Creating a garden on our windowsill...
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Wake Up Winter with Witch Hazels

During the winter months in the Pacific Northwest, it is hard to know if it will be sunny and bright, raining cats and dogs, or a snowy winter wonderland when we step outside. One thing is certain, though—there will be witch hazels (Hamamelis spp. and cvs., Zones 3–9) in bloom. Bright colors against gray skies, an important early food for bees, and soft fragrance on frigid winds—these shrubs provide delightful, long-lasting flowers at a time of year when many other plants are dormant.
GARDENING

