The Feb. 6 editorial “Buying time, though not a lot” rationalized that any nuclear deal with Iran would be better than no deal. The opposite is true. A bad deal is likely to advance Iran ever closer to a nuclear weapon. A credible threat to Israel’s survivability will unquestionably bring about an Israeli preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities and other installations to paralyze response, no matter the consequences, in keeping with Israeli’s survivability doctrine as amply demonstrated since its reestablishment in 1948. Israel is not about to sit idly by when facing an existential threat. No nation can or will. That would engulf the Middle East in a major war, possibly spreading well beyond the region and ensnaring the major world powers. This is an outcome nobody wants.

